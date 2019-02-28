Vitor Belfort Reportedly Signs Contract to Fight with ONE Championship

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC star Vitor Belfort is headed to ONE.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported Belfort came to terms with the promotion Thursday.

Belfort, 41, has not fought since he announced his retirement following a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 last May. He finished his UFC career with three losses and a no-contest in his last five fights.

The Brazil native has only fought outside his home country in two of his last 10 bouts.

ONE is an Asia-based company that has never hosted an event in Brazil. All of the promotion's events have been held in Asia.

ONE has looked to expand its profile over the last calendar year, targeting a number of the UFC's former heavy hitters. The promotion's most notable move was pulling off the first "trade" in mixed martial arts history, acquiring Demetrious Johnson in exchange for Ben Askren.

Belfort has competed in heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight competition in his career. Aung La Nsang holds the championship in both of the latter divisions, so Belfort will likely have his eyes set on the Myanmarese fighter.