Charity Witt, James Jean-Louis Win The Rock's Titan Games: Results, Highlights

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Charity Witt and James Jean-Louis proved to be the Ultimate Titans as they outlasted a field of 64 competitors and were the last ones standing following Thursday night's championship round.

The first season of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's The Titan Games concluded with eight contestants going head-to-head for the title. That set the stage for what would be a dramatic night.

The day began with a semifinal showdown between former Penn State football player Tyler Lucas and lawyer Derik Scott in the Hammering Ram. The two had to search three 300-pound boxes for a hammer and use it to bring down a 350-pound hammering ram, which they had to use to bust through a door.

Despite a seven-inch and 50-pound disadvantage, Scott managed to complete the obstacle first:

Next up, CrossFit athlete Jess Griffith took on Witt, a powerlifter, in Uprising, which tasked the competitors with the challenge of lifting an anvil five levels through concrete barriers. That's when Witt locked up her spot in the finals:

Then, powerlifter Jackie Wood went head-to-head with the youngest competitor remaining, Christiana Rugloski, for the right to face Witt. Ultimately, it was Wood who was able to defeat the Hammering Ram:

With just one spot remaining in the finals, Jean-Louis and college student Bridger Buckley battled in Uprising. While Buckley kept it close, Jean-Louis kept his Titan dreams alive with a narrow victory:

Just like that, the finals were set.

Given the Ultimate Titan title was on the line, the obstacles of Mount Olympus were made even tougher for a winner-take-all clash. The competitors had to go through a 1,200-pound wall, push through gates, climb through the rolling ascent, scale a 12-foot wall, raise a 600-pound torch 25 feet in the air and lift a 500-pound cage six feet to get to the ball and chain. Not only did they have to drag the 350-pound ball and chain to the Titan Tomb, but they also had to break through one last concrete barrier to collect the Titan key.

That's when Witt became the first person to ever be crowned a Titan champion:

One down, one to go.

On the men's side, Scott and Jean-Louis engaged in a back-and-forth battle, with Jean-Louis jumping out to an early lead by cruising through the rolling ascent. However, Scott moved out in front by raising the torch first. With the heat just about even heading to the ball and chain, it was a race to the finish:

Using his nine-year-old son Semaj as motivation, Jean-Louis managed to power through to claim the Ultimate Titan title.

Witt and Jean-Louis each managed to outlast 31 others while proving themselves through a number of obstacles, including Mount Olympus twice. As a result, they were the first ones to walk away victorious in The Rock's endurance-testing competition.