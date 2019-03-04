Ranking CBB's 5-Star 2018 Recruits Who Have Hurt Their Draft Stock Most

0 of 9

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The 2018 college basketball recruiting class featured 29 recruits who earned a 5-star grade, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports.



Some players from that list have lived up to expectations, will go one-and-done and be taken early in the 2019 NBA draft. Guys like Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish (Duke) and Romeo Langford (Indiana).



Others were never viewed as one-and-done prospects, so their freshman performances and eventual draft stock are not directly linked. Guys like Moses Brown (UCLA), Jordan Brown (Nevada) and Jahvon Quinerly (Villanova).

However, there are a handful of 5-stars who have seen their draft stock fall considerably this season.

Using the preseason big board and most recent big board from Bleacher Report's NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman as a baseline, we've ranked them based on who has hurt their draft stock most.