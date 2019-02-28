Dwyane Wade Didn't Travel on Game-Winning 3 vs. Warriors, Per NBA L2M Report

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) starts to shoot a 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA basketball Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 126-125. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade didn't travel before he banked in a dramatic game-winning three to beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. 

"Wade's initial shot attempt is blocked by [Jordan] Bell and Wade legally regains possession of the ball when he returns to the floor and attempts another shot prior to the expiration of the game clock," the Last Two Minute Report read Thursday.

The 37-year-old three-time NBA champion was also cleared of a potential traveling infraction earlier in the final possession when he attempted to drive the lane and juggled the ball.

"Wade fumbles the ball during his dribble and upon retrieval, maintains his established pivot foot and legally makes the pass," the report read.

The future NBA Hall of Fame inductee finished the contest with 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in one of the best performances of his final season.

"It's special for me," Wade told reporters. "Obviously as a team we needed this win bad, but we kept fighting, everybody. I've been in this position so many times, and so many times you don't make the shot. And the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest, it's crazy. But great to do it in front of the fans. This is a fun moment."

Miami is locked in a heated race for one of the final playoff berths in the Eastern Conference with 32 games left in its regular season. So the Heat, who are a half-game behind the eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets, could look back on the miracle heave as a turning point at season's end.

Regardless, a buzzer-beating three against the two-time defending champions will be one of the hallmark moments of Wade's farewell campaign.

