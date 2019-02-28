5 AAF Players Making the Most of Their OpportunityFebruary 28, 2019
5 AAF Players Making the Most of Their Opportunity
The Alliance of American Football isn't just giving fans more football to watch after the NFL season. This new league provides its players an opportunity to both keep playing the sport they love and make a name for themselves—maybe for a second time.
Through three weeks, the league has drawn curious eyes from across the country, and some players have shined to the point people are speculating how far their quality play could take them.
Below are five who fit that bill...
QB Garrett Gilbert, Orlando Apollos
This former high school star out of Texas just couldn’t seem to stick in the NFL. Gilbert bounced around from the St. Louis Rams, who picked him in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, to the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers after a college career that saw him play at both Texas and SMU. And through it all he only attempted three passes in regular season action, all of which came during the 2018 season.
But three games in with the Orlando Apollos (3-0) the man has 827 yards passing and five touchdowns. He’s completed 59.3 percent of his passes without throwing an interception.
Gilbert leads the AAF is passing yards and is second in touchdowns for an undefeated Apollos squad that’s averaging close to 33 points per game. And with the option to throw to two of the top five receivers in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns, it doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down any time soon.
RB Ja'Quan Gardner, San Diego Fleet
Gardner, who starred for Division II Humboldt State, has been able to showcase his skills in the professional ranks with the Fleet after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2018 NFL preseason. He leads the AAF with 281 yards on the ground. He is second to Trent Richardson’s six rushing touchdowns with three of his own. And he’s averaging eight yards per carry.
The Fleet (2-1) didn’t get much out of Gardner during an opening week loss to the San Antonio Commanders, but he’s rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games. It’s why after a 31-11 win for the Fleet against the Commanders this past Sunday he earned the nod for Offensive Player of the Week.
Just think what he’ll be able to do if he gets more carries. So far he’s seventh in the AAF with 35 as his teammate, Terrell Watson, is right behind him with 30.
The San Diego Fleet take on the Memphis Express on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, streaming for free on B/R Live.
WR Rashad Ross, Arizona Hotshots
Ross came out of Arizona State undrafted in 2013 and over the next six years spent some time on the rosters of close to 10 different NFL organizations. He even scored a few touchdowns with Washington in 2015, including one reception touchdown. But given significant playing time with the Hotshots (2-1) he’s proven far more effective.
Ross leads the AAF with 15 receptions and four touchdowns. He’s second with 221 receiving yards. And he’s a first-down machine with his 14.7 yards per catch average. Opposing secondaries may key in on him more as the season continues. The next-leading receivers in terms of receptions for the Hotshots, Josh Huff and Richard Mullaney, each have only seven and could become more regular targets. But either way Ross’ presence will be felt.
LB Terence Garvin, Orlando Apollos
Garvin played in some capacity for five different NFL teams from 2013-18 after he went undrafted out of West Virginia, the longest spell being with the Pittsburgh Steelers and most recent stint coming with the 49ers.
In just three games with the Apollos he’s recorded three interceptions, something he never accomplished in the NFL. Garvin isn’t only proving to be a reliable tackler for the AAF Eastern Conference leader, which is tied with the Birmingham Iron, but one that can make quarterbacks pay for their mistakes, too. Can he hold onto his AAF lead for interceptions? We’ll see.
DE Karter Schult, Salt Lake Stallions
Schult is a product of FCS Northern Iowa. Back in 2016 he won the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS’ top defensive player. And with the Stallions (1-2) he is leading the AAF with four sacks. There’s one player with three and two more with 2.5, but no one else has more than two—something Schult accomplished in one game against the Iron.
And he’s one of the leading tacklers for his team, too. Schult has 11 solo tackles. Two different Stallions lead the team with 13 solo tackles. It wouldn’t be too surprising, at least at this point, if he led the team in tackles and sacks. Although one would expect a linebacker or defensive back to keep him from doing that.