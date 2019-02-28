Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Earns First Call Up to Brazil Squad

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 27: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 27, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior has been called up to the Brazil squad for the first time by manager Tite for international friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic:

The 18-year-old has been rewarded for some impressive displays for Los Blancos in his first season in the Spanish top flight after moving from Flamengo in summer 2018. 

Real Madrid congratulated their young star on forcing his way into the international reckoning:

Tite explained his decision to call up the teenager for the first time ahead of the two fixtures in March, per Reuters.

"He's at a very demanding club," he said. "I want to give him that growth, affirmation and evolution. Him participating, being in the dressing-room, feeling the weight of the yellow jersey, is important."

Vinicius has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring four goals for the Spanish giants.

He has excited supporters and provided the club with attacking inspiration with his skill on the ball, speed and trickery:

However, he has been erratic at times and was guilty of wasting some good chances as Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona.

Sportswriter Robbie Dunne is expecting big things if he can sharpen up his finishing: 

Vinicius' form has seen Gareth Bale forced on to the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu, and there's little doubt that the teenager is an exciting talent with a big future ahead of him.

