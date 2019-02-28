FA Clears Harry Kane to Face Arsenal After Cesar Azpilicueta Altercation

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Kane will face Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday after the FA opted against enforcing retrospective punishment on the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Kane was involved in an altercation with right-back Cesar Azpilicueta during Spurs' 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday. It looked as though Kane had pushed his head into Azpilicueta as the two squared up.

However, English football's governing body reviewed the case on Thursday and chose not to suspend Kane, per TalkSport. The altercation between the two was recorded in the match report from referee Andre Marriner, who deemed no further action necessary.

It means Kane has escaped a potential three-match ban if he'd been found guilty of violent conduct. The decision has angered many:

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino wrote in The Times how the "FA is protecting its own interests by showing leniency" to England captain Kane.

Cascarino believes the FA is eager to shy away from potential animosity with the country's biggest stars.

While the argument makes sense on some levels, Kane should still consider himself lucky to have avoided any punishment. Aside from his standoff with Azpilicueta, he was also embroiled in an unsavoury spat with Chelsea centre-back David Luiz.

The pair clashed on the touchline after the ball had gone out of play. Kane barged into Luiz, who kicked out at him, eventually prompting Marriner to show a yellow card to each player.

It was a show of frustration and petulance from Tottenham's attacking talisman amid another costly defeat. Spurs have lost their last two matches to all-but wreck their chances of winning the title.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Even so, the Lilywhites will still have more than pride to play for against their neighbours on Saturday. Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium back in December, but the Gunners know all too well how deadly Kane can be in a derby.

He's scored in each of his last eight appearances against Arsenal in the league. Spurs will need those goals if they are going to maintain a four-point gap over their bitter rivals.

A sidebar to Kane's participation will involve his bid to win the golden boot. He's scored 15 league goals this season, three behind Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and just one behind Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

History indicates Kane is likely to add to his tally, even if it would leave more than a few asking further questions about the FA's judgement.