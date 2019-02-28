Texans GM: Franchise Tag 'Certainly an Option' for Jadeveon Clowney

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine didn't rule out the possibility of slapping the franchise tag on star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney this offseason.

"It's certainly an option," he told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "It's not the priority, but it's certainly an option."

The priority, ostensibly, will be to sign Clowney to a long-term contract extension, as Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported:

"The Texans will talk with Clowney's agent, Bus Cook, this week at the NFL scouting combine to see if a long-term deal can be hammered out. Failing that goal, leagues sources not authorized to speak publicly expect the Texans to make Clowney a franchise player and see if an extension can be worked out by a July 16 deadline."

Clowney, 26, registered 47 tackles, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in 15 games this past season, pairing with J.J. Watt to give the Texans a fearsome defensive line. The three-time Pro Bowler earned a grade of 88.0 from Pro Football Focus, ninth amongst edge-rushers.

He has continued to be an important player for the Texans and one who can truly dominate at times. And whether the Texans agree to an extension with Clowney or hit him with either the $17.1 million defensive end tag or a $14.9 million linebacker tag, per Wilson, it will be money wisely spent.

"I've had a really good experience with JD," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien noted. "He's played good football for us. He's a good person. I've enjoyed coaching him. I have nothing but good things to say about JD."

As for where Clowney stands, he said at the end of the season he would like to return to Houston, though he kept his options open.

"If I'm here or somewhere else, wherever I'm at next year, I'm going to make sure I'm an improved player, a much better player than I am this year. I can promise you that. Of course, I want to come back. I promise to the Texans and whoever else is watching that I'm going to be a much better, improved player next season. I haven't been thinking about a contract. If I come back and play well like I know I'm going to, contract will take care of itself."

Houston, with the option of using the franchise tag, appears determined to make sure Clowney remains a Texan for at least one more season.