Eric Dickerson Rips 'Hypocrites' Discussing Robert Kraft's Solicitation Charges

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson stood up for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

In an interview with TMZ Sports published Thursday, Dickerson spoke out in support of Kraft:

"A lot of these hypocrites are making comments about that situation," Dickerson said. "They're hypocrites. You never know what a man does behind closed doors."

Dickerson added, "I like Mr. Kraft. I like him a lot, I have a lot of respect for him."

On Monday, ESPN.com reported it is alleged in Palm Beach State Attorney's Office documents that the 77-year-old Kraft visited a Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor twice in a 24-hour period in January, with one of the visits coming on the same day the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The video allegedly shows Kraft receiving oral and manual sex from a woman before paying her. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation and was set to have a low-level arrest warrant issued.

The surveillance of the massage parlor was part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking in Florida, with women working at a number of spas in the state said to have been brought to the United States and forced to work as prostitutes. Kraft is not being investigated for any involvement in human trafficking.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. During his tenure, he has led the Pats to six championships in 10 trips to the Super Bowl. Most recently, the Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in early February.

In a statement Friday regarding the allegations against Kraft, his spokesperson said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."