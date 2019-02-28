Donald Cerrone Teases Conor McGregor Fight at UFC 239 in Instagram Post

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone took to Instagram on Wednesday night to tease a potential fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 239 on July 6.

Cerrone posted a photo of a bottle of Budweiser and a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with the caption: "@budweiser vs @properwhiskey ... July 6th."

Cerrone is sponsored by Budweiser, and McGregor is the founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Also, UFC 239 is expected to take place on July 6 in Las Vegas, leading to speculation that a fight between the two stars has been agreed upon.

After the 35-year-old Cerrone beat the up-and-coming Alexander Hernandez by second-round knockout in January, he called out McGregor.

Per ESPN.com's Greg Rosenstein, Cerrone said after his return to the lightweight division: "The old man has still got it. This is the fight that the UFC wanted. I wanted [a] Top Five [opponent]. I want Conor if he'll agree to it. I'm coming for a belt. Cowboy is back."

McGregor was receptive to fighting Cerrone, as evidenced by the following tweet:

While McGregor is serving a six-month suspension for his role in a brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, he is eligible to return in April, which would allow him to compete against Cerrone at UFC 239.

Cerrone owns a career record of 35-11 with one no-contest, and he is on a two-fight winning streak after losing four of his previous five bouts.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old McGregor is 21-4, and he is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. McGregor is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Nurmagomedov, and he has not won a fight since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

The break McGregor took to focus on facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match is partly to blame for that, but the Irishman is just 2-2 over his past four fights after previously winning 15 in a row.

As two of the most charismatic and popular figures in UFC, Cerrone and McGregor would undoubtedly make UFC 239 one of the most must-see MMA events of the year.