Donald Cerrone Teases Conor McGregor Fight at UFC 239 in Instagram Post

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 04: (R-L) UFC lightweight title challenger Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone exchanges words with UFC interim featherweight champion Conor McGregor during the UFC's Go Big launch event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 4, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone took to Instagram on Wednesday night to tease a potential fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 239 on July 6.

Cerrone posted a photo of a bottle of Budweiser and a bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with the caption: "@budweiser vs @properwhiskey ... July 6th."

Cerrone is sponsored by Budweiser, and McGregor is the founder of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Also, UFC 239 is expected to take place on July 6 in Las Vegas, leading to speculation that a fight between the two stars has been agreed upon.

After the 35-year-old Cerrone beat the up-and-coming Alexander Hernandez by second-round knockout in January, he called out McGregor.

Per ESPN.com's Greg Rosenstein, Cerrone said after his return to the lightweight division: "The old man has still got it. This is the fight that the UFC wanted. I wanted [a] Top Five [opponent]. I want Conor if he'll agree to it. I'm coming for a belt. Cowboy is back."

McGregor was receptive to fighting Cerrone, as evidenced by the following tweet:

While McGregor is serving a six-month suspension for his role in a brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, he is eligible to return in April, which would allow him to compete against Cerrone at UFC 239.

Cerrone owns a career record of 35-11 with one no-contest, and he is on a two-fight winning streak after losing four of his previous five bouts.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old McGregor is 21-4, and he is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. McGregor is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Nurmagomedov, and he has not won a fight since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

The break McGregor took to focus on facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match is partly to blame for that, but the Irishman is just 2-2 over his past four fights after previously winning 15 in a row.

As two of the most charismatic and popular figures in UFC, Cerrone and McGregor would undoubtedly make UFC 239 one of the most must-see MMA events of the year.

