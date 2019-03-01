Manchester United vs. Southampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to maintain their unbeaten Premier League record under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against struggling Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils have won eight and drawn two under the Norwegian to move into fifth place in the table, just a point behind Arsenal in the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Southampton are just a place above the relegation zone after a 2-0 victory over Fulham last time out.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Man Utd 4-9, Southampton 10-3, Draw 6-1

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United's injury problems continue with Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard still sidelined.

Solskjaer is also reluctant to risk Anthony Martial as he wants him fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Solskjaer has told MUTV (h/t Adam Marshall at the club's official website) that 17-year-old midfielder James Garner could feature against the Saints after making his debut against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"We've been waiting for that chance [to introduce him to the first team]. Of course, now with Nemanja [Matic] and Ander [Herrera] injured, there'll be more chances for Jimmy. We might even see him on Saturday against Southampton again."

Striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to continue in attack after scoring twice against Palace in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park:

Paul Pogba should also continue as he will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to PSG due to suspension.

The midfielder has played a vital role in the Red Devils' resurgence under Solskjaer, and they will look to the World Cup winner again for inspiration against the Saints:

Southampton can take confidence from their win over Fulham that saw them move out of the bottom three.

James Ward-Prowse played a pivotal role in the victory with a dominant performance in midfield and is in good goalscoring form:

The win means the Saints are two points above the drop zone, but they still have work to do if they are to maintain their place in England's top flight.

The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at St Mary's Stadium earlier in the season. The hosts raced into an early 2-0 lead, before Manchester United fought back to rescue a point.

Much has changed at the Red Devils since that draw, and on current form they should have too much for the visitors despite missing some key players through injury.