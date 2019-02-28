EPL Week 29 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool lead Manchester City by one point at the Premier League summit, and Merseyside rivals Everton hope to be the team responsible for knocking them off their perch when they meet at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Attentions will first turn toward Wembley Stadium in Week 29, however, as Tottenham Hotspur host bitter north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, hoping to stop their tailspin following two Premier League losses in a row.

Meanwhile, second-place City travel to Bournemouth looking to keep up their winning run and capitalise on the slightest nerves shown by Liverpool. The Citizens edged past West Ham United with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday thanks to a Sergio Aguero penalty.

Manchester United, fifth, play host to Southampton on Sunday and are seeking a 13th win in 16 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Chelsea travel to Fulham searching for a second London derby win in five days.

Week 29 Picks, Predictions

Saturday, March 2

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Manchester United 4-1 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

West Ham United 1-0 Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3

Watford 2-1 Leicester City, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Fulham 0-3 Chelsea, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

Everton 0-2 Liverpool, 4:15 p.m. GMT/11:15 a.m. ET

Preview

As far as warm-ups go, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp couldn't have hoped for a much better midweek result than his side's 5-0 home triumph over Watford, ending a short-lived run of back-to-back draws in style.

The Reds failed to score against Bayern Munich and Manchester United, but Everton will have been reminded what Liverpool are capable of after Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk each scored a brace against Watford.

The Netherlands international made his debut for Liverpool against Everton in last year's FA Cup third round, and he scored an 84th-minute winner to immediately attain hero status at Anfield:

Everton won big themselves in midweek and looked comfortable in beating Cardiff City 3-0 on Tuesday as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored his 10th and 11th goals of the Premier League campaign. Marco Silva's side had managed just one goal in their previous three matches (losing all three).

Sunday's game may be at Goodison Park, but Everton haven't beaten their city rivals since October 2010. Sports writer Andrew Beasley helped illustrate the gap between Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, and Everton, who sit ninth but could fall into the bottom half of the table if they lose in Week 29:

Cardiff have the second-worst defence in the English top flight this season, while Liverpool have conceded a Premier League low of 15 goals after 28 games and should be able to hold the Toffees out.

Saturday's early kick-off between Arsenal and Tottenham has more potential for fireworks. Spurs have lost successive away games for the second time this season, while the Gunners can again dream of finishing above their north London nemesis following a spike in form.

Unai Emery enjoyed one of his biggest wins since arriving at the club on Wednesday, as they thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham fell 2-0 in their trip to London rivals Chelsea, a result Arsenal manager Emery intended to dissect, as Hayters TV shared:

Spurs lost 2-1 at Burnley on Saturday and followed that result with a derby defeat at Stamford Bridge, meaning Mauricio Pochettino faces a serious struggle to motivate his men.

Even the recent return to fitness of star striker Harry Kane hasn't been enough to turn around Tottenham's form, and their threat in front of goal even looked diminished in west London, per Squawka:

Pochettino told reporters after Wednesday's loss that it was now "impossible" for Spurs to win the Premier League, and Arsenal could see this as their moment to pounce. A win would move fourth-place Arsenal to within one point of Tottenham, who are nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Both Tottenham's recent losses came away from home, but neither north London team's defence has looked solid of late, and a draw at Wembley could be the ideal result for pursuers United and Chelsea.