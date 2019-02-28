NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft Based on Day 1 Scouting Combine Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The information available on the 2019 NFL draft class is about to burst.

The significance of the data might be up for debate, but it nonetheless pours out of the NFL Scouting Combine. Considering clubs are making multiyear, multimillion-dollar investments in these prospects, it might not be possible to have too much intel.

With measurements starting to be recorded Wednesday and on-field work kicking off Friday, this is the perfect time to break down a first-round mock draft and examine some of the biggest buzz out of Indianapolis.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Scouting Combine Buzz

Murray Measures Up

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had his literal measuring stick moment Thursday, and the results could not have been more favorable.

As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson relayed, Murray not only cleared 5'10" in height, he also landed comfortably above 200 pounds and cleared the nine-inch hand threshold for NFL quarterbacks with ease:

As ESPN's Adam Schefter put it, "it was, if such things can be, electric measurements."

This was maybe the single biggest occurrence at the combine, and that can be said with confidence without even knowing what else will happen between now and Monday.

Murray's one major concern was a perceived lack of size, and while he's not exactly huge, all of these numbers indicate his build should not be a detriment to his NFL success. Now, add his production to the mix—4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns last season—and there may not be a cap on how high his draft stock could climb.

"This is such a significant, across-the-board win for Murray that he probably should be considered the new front-runner to be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote.

While it doesn't sound like Murray will throw at the event, he may not need to. This was his biggest pre-draft test, and he aced it.

Mixed Bag for Jonah Williams

While not all evaluators adhere to the same measurements, one number usually stands out for offensive tackles: 34.5-plus-inch arms.

Alabama's Jonah Williams landed nearly a full inch below that, leading some analysts, including ESPN's Todd McShay, to wonder whether his long-term NFL future will come at the tackle spot:

That said, six-time Pro Bowl and fellow sub-34-inch-arm club member Joe Staley said these numbers are overblown:

Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller actually uses Staley as the NFL comparison for Williams:

Williams' measurements didn't help, but that was expected. They also don't change the fact he should be a plug-and-play contributor no matter where he's utilized.

A three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, Williams ended his first season as a freshman All-American, his sophomore campaign as a third-team All-American and his junior season as an All-American first-teamer. He also reportedly boosted his stock with a tremendous showing during the interview portion of the combine.

"Williams was one of the best OL interviews I've ever had," a source told Walter Football's Charlie Campbell. "He definitely helped himself."

Some clubs may not agree given Williams' lack of length, but he still looks like he should be the first offensive lineman off the board.