Falcons HC Dan Quinn: 'The Plan Right Now' Is to Keep Vic Beasley for 2019

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) works against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that "the plan right now" is for pass-rusher Vic Beasley to be on the team in 2019.

According to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Quinn said: "I'm very excited about where I think he can go to, and we've had good conversations about the impact that he can make. The biggest impact that he can make is doing it really consistently."

In April 2018, the Falcons exercised their team option on Beasley's contract for 2019, meaning he is under contract for one more season before being eligible to hit free agency.

Beasley has fallen off significantly since leading the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, as he registered just 5.0 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

