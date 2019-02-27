Report: DT Quinnen Williams Will Have Surgery on Finger Injury After Combine

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Top 2019 NFL draft prospect Quinnen Williams will undergo surgery on his finger following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, also told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that the former Alabama defensive tackle will not take part in the bench press at the combine this week as a precautionary measure.

Defensive linemen are set to take part in on-field drills on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Williams is coming off a dominant season as a redshirt sophomore at Alabama. In 15 games, the Birmingham, Alabama, native registered 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

Those numbers netted him several accolades, including a unanimous All-American selection and the Outland Trophy, which is given annually to the best interior lineman in college football. Williams also finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, which was tops among defensive players.

On his most recent 2019 NFL draft big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Williams as the No. 2 overall player in the draft behind only Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa. Also, in his latest mock draft, Miller predicted that Williams will go No. 2 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

While the finger injury will prevent Williams from showing off his impressive strength at the combine, it doesn't figure to impact his draft status. Because he was so productive last season, Williams can largely allow his numbers and his game tape to speak for themselves.

There is undoubtedly some competition atop the draft board since it is such a strong class for defensive linemen and edge-rushers, but unless his finger injury turns out to be something far more serious, Williams is essentially entrenched as a top-five selection in April's draft.