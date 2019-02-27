Mike Zimmer's 2020 Contract Option Picked Up by Vikings

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Putting an end to any speculation about Mike Zimmer's short-term future, the Minnesota Vikings exercised their head coach's contract option for 2020.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman announced Zimmer's option was being picked up. 

After the Vikings finished a disappointing 8-7-1 season, Zimmer told reporters in January he didn't mind having just one guaranteed year left on his contract. 

"Sure, I've got no problem with that," Zimmer said. "Free agent after that, right?"

There was also speculation Zimmer was considering retirement at the end of 2018 following a Week 17 loss to the Chicago Bears

"I'm not retiring or resigning. Period." Zimmer texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). 

Exercising Zimmer's option gives the Vikings some leeway heading into 2019. He's not exactly going to be a lame duck head coach, but if the team misses the playoffs again, they will only have to worry about paying him one additional year's salary if they choose to move on. 

For Zimmer, the move shows the Vikings have faith in his ability to turn things around. Minnesota was expected to be among the NFC's best teams by signing Kirk Cousins to replace Case Keenum at quarterback after reaching the conference title game in 2017. 

Things never coalesced for the Vikings last season, but the team still posted their third winning record in five years under Zimmer. The 62-year-old is 47-32-1 with two NFC North titles since taking over as head coach in January 2014. 

 

Related

    Predicting Fastest Players at the Combine 🏃

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Predicting Fastest Players at the Combine 🏃

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Interest Has Grown' for Potential AB Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Interest Has Grown' for Potential AB Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy or Sell on Latest Draft Buzz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell on Latest Draft Buzz

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Perfect Combine Prospect

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Every Team's Perfect Combine Prospect

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report