Mike Zimmer's 2020 Contract Option Picked Up by Vikings

Putting an end to any speculation about Mike Zimmer's short-term future, the Minnesota Vikings exercised their head coach's contract option for 2020.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman announced Zimmer's option was being picked up.

After the Vikings finished a disappointing 8-7-1 season, Zimmer told reporters in January he didn't mind having just one guaranteed year left on his contract.

"Sure, I've got no problem with that," Zimmer said. "Free agent after that, right?"

There was also speculation Zimmer was considering retirement at the end of 2018 following a Week 17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I'm not retiring or resigning. Period." Zimmer texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra).

Exercising Zimmer's option gives the Vikings some leeway heading into 2019. He's not exactly going to be a lame duck head coach, but if the team misses the playoffs again, they will only have to worry about paying him one additional year's salary if they choose to move on.

For Zimmer, the move shows the Vikings have faith in his ability to turn things around. Minnesota was expected to be among the NFC's best teams by signing Kirk Cousins to replace Case Keenum at quarterback after reaching the conference title game in 2017.

Things never coalesced for the Vikings last season, but the team still posted their third winning record in five years under Zimmer. The 62-year-old is 47-32-1 with two NFC North titles since taking over as head coach in January 2014.