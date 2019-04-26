Seahawks Draft NFL Combine Sensation DK Metcalf with Final Pick of Round 2

Seahawks Draft NFL Combine Sensation DK Metcalf with Final Pick of Round 2April 27, 2019
The Seattle Seahawks just potentially upgraded their passing game, selecting Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf with the 64th overall pick on Friday, the final selection of the second round. Considering his combine performance, it was a bit of a slide for the promising wide receiver.
Metcalf, and Seattle's selection of him, earned mixed reviews:
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
DK Metcalf can just run 80 yards past everyone while Russell Wilson scrambles around for five minutes.
Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB
DK Metcalf - Great pick for Seattle at that spot, obviously. Tremendous fit with the QB there.
Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg
I like this pick for the #Seahawks with D.K. Metcalf. Doug Baldwin banged up. Russell Wilson needs weapons.
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
D.K. Metcalf was a star of the draft process. I’m not sure he’s going to be a star in the NFL. Measurables look better than his actual production.
Evan Silva @evansilva
D.K. Metcalf got hurt a ton in college, had the most limited route tree of any WR in the draft, played on only one side of the formation, and wasn't even the best WR on his own college team. Stunning how popularly he was ranked as this year's overall WR1.
The Ole Miss standout is a physical player, coming in at 6'3" and 228 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine while running an impressive 4.33-second 40-yard dash. He was productive in college when healthy, registering 67 receptions for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games over three seasons.
And the 21-year-old looked shredded this offseason:
ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB
Ole Miss football's @dkmetcalf14 and @Brown1arthur aren't messing around 😤 Could they be the next @obj and @God_Son80? 🤔 https://t.co/ELKWbGC88Q
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Potential 1st-round WR D.K. Metcalf’s (far left) been in the weight room (via @EXOSsports) https://t.co/0zWDigv7c7
Injuries were an issue, though. He played in just two games in 2016 after breaking his foot and just seven games in 2018 after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. That was a major question mark heading into the draft, though Seattle was not deterred.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
So, what does Metcalf bring to the table?
ESPN's Todd McShay described him as a "big, vertical threat" who should be a danger in the red zone. B/R's Matt Miller said he was "looking like one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 class" before his neck injury and fit the prototype of wide receivers with both the "speed to stretch the field vertically" and the "size with an extended catch radius" to bail out inaccurate quarterbacks.
And Dane Brugler of The Athletic (h/t BaltimoreRavens.com) called him a "freakish talent."
So the upside is there. For Metcalf, staying healthy and pairing that potential with elite production will be the key to his career. Seattle has faith he will do both.
The Seahawks have a fascinating wideout corps with this addition, adding the physically imposing Metcalf to a group that includes Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf's size and downfield speed is just what the doctor ordered in Seattle, as they look to stockpile playmakers around franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Scouting Report for Seahawks' Pick D.K. Metcalf