Seahawks Draft NFL Combine Sensation DK Metcalf with Final Pick of Round 2

The Seattle Seahawks just potentially upgraded their passing game, selecting Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf with the 64th overall pick on Friday, the final selection of the second round. Considering his combine performance, it was a bit of a slide for the promising wide receiver.

Metcalf, and Seattle's selection of him, earned mixed reviews:

The Ole Miss standout is a physical player, coming in at 6'3" and 228 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine while running an impressive 4.33-second 40-yard dash. He was productive in college when healthy, registering 67 receptions for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 games over three seasons.

And the 21-year-old looked shredded this offseason:

Injuries were an issue, though. He played in just two games in 2016 after breaking his foot and just seven games in 2018 after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. That was a major question mark heading into the draft, though Seattle was not deterred.

So, what does Metcalf bring to the table?

ESPN's Todd McShay described him as a "big, vertical threat" who should be a danger in the red zone. B/R's Matt Miller said he was "looking like one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 class" before his neck injury and fit the prototype of wide receivers with both the "speed to stretch the field vertically" and the "size with an extended catch radius" to bail out inaccurate quarterbacks.

And Dane Brugler of The Athletic (h/t BaltimoreRavens.com) called him a "freakish talent."

So the upside is there. For Metcalf, staying healthy and pairing that potential with elite production will be the key to his career. Seattle has faith he will do both.

The Seahawks have a fascinating wideout corps with this addition, adding the physically imposing Metcalf to a group that includes Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf's size and downfield speed is just what the doctor ordered in Seattle, as they look to stockpile playmakers around franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.