Odds for CBB Bubble Teams Making the 2019 NCAA Tournament Entering March

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bubble teams across the country keep blowing opportunities to prove they belong in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, but the field has to get to 68 teams somehow.

What are the chances that each of the current bubble teams makes the cut?

Based on a combination of current resumes, current seeding in the Bracket Matrix and the remaining schedule, we've placed odds on them being in the last four in and being the first four out.

Please also keep in mind that if one or more among Gonzaga, Nevada, Wofford and Buffalo lose in their conference tournaments—or if a team like DePaul or Rutgers comes out of nowhere to steal a bid by winning a major-conference tournament—then the at-large pool shrinks. It's not likely, but it's possible that none of these eight teams get in. That is factored into the moneyline odds (+200 means to bet $100 to win $200).

Before we dive in, let's be sure to mention Temple.

In Tuesday's matrix update, the Owls were the fifth-to-last team in, but that was before they lost at Memphis that night. That's not a terrible misstep, but it certainly doesn't help Temple's case. Though they weren't close enough to the cut line to make this week's list, their odds of getting in aren't great. They probably need to win their remaining three games (vs. Tulane, at Connecticut, vs. UCF) to feel safe, and that won't be easy.

On the other side of things, let's also briefly discuss Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 14-14 and were nowhere close to the field in the last matrix update, but that was before their home win over Wisconsin. Add that outcome to a resume with no bad losses and that already had great victories over Michigan State, Louisville and Marquette, and you've get a team worth considering. If they happen to beat Michigan State again Saturday, they'll jump back onto the right side of the bubble.

The following teams are listed in ascending order of percent chance to get in, beginning with Butler as the long shot and ending with Utah State as the one most likely to make the Big Dance.