Odds for CBB Bubble Teams Making 2019 March Madness with 3 Weeks to Go

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In less than one month, the men's NCAA tournament selection committee is going to somehow come up with a list of 68 teams who deserve a shot to play for a national championship.

What are the chances that the current bubble teams make that cut?

Based on a combination of current resumes, current seeding in the Bracket Matrix and the remaining schedule, we've placed dancing odds on the last four in and first four out.

Though I used the Bracket Matrix to come up with the last four in and first four out, please note that I didn't use all of it. Rather, only the 39 projections that were updated on Feb. 20 were included, since there were so many key bubble games on the night of the 19th that obviously weren't accounted for in previous projections.

Of particular note, the full matrix has Davidson as the fourth team out and Furman as fifth out. But after Nebraska and Davidson both lost on Tuesday, Furman moved up two spots and Davidson dropped out of the picture.

On the safer side of things, the full matrix has Florida as fourth-to-last in and Alabama as fifth-to-last in. After the Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M, though, they only appeared in 27 of the 39 Feb. 20 projections while Florida was in 37. Thus, Alabama is in this discussion rather than Florida. (Plus, the Gators upset LSU on Wednesday night, so they've moved even further into the field anyway.)

Please also keep in mind that if one or more of Gonzaga, Nevada, Wofford and Buffalo lose in their conference tournaments—or if a team like DePaul or Rutgers comes out of nowhere to steal a bid by winning a major-conference tournament—the at-large pool shrinks. It's not likely, but it's possible that none of these eight teams get in. That is factored into the odds.

The following teams are listed in descending order of current spot on the overall seed list, beginning with Temple as fourth-to-last in and ending with Nebraska as the fourth team out.