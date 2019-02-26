Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctioning 4 Lakers Rings Through Skyhook Foundation

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is using treasure from his past to fund the futures of children through his Skyhook Foundation, which helps children receive access to science, technology, engineering and mathematical programs.

The 71-year-old Hall of Fame center won six NBA championships in his 20-year NBA career, and he has decided to auction off four of those rings.

The championship rings up for bid, via Goldin Auctions, are from the Los Angeles Lakers' 1988, '87, '85 and '80 runs. The 19-time All-Star is also auctioning game-used All-Star Game jerseys and rings along with a game-used signed and inscribed basketball from his final game in 1989.

On his official website, Abdul-Jabbar clarifies that his decision to auction of his memorabilia is not derived from his financial setback "many years ago." He wrote the real reasoning behind his decision:

"I've been a collector most of my life. ... Each item in the collection comes with a story, and that story is more valuable to the collector than the item itself. ... So, when it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I'd rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future."