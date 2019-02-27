Arnold Sports Festival 2019: Dates, Event Schedule and More for Arnold Classic

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

William Bonac will defend his Arnold Classic title when the 2019 edition of the famous event takes place at the Columbus Convention Center in Battelle Grand, Ohio.

Prejudging and the finals take place on Saturday, March 2. The former will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. ET (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. GMT).

Meanwhile, the finals will take place from 7 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET (12 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, GMT), per the competition's official website.

Bonac is the clear favourite after winning in impressive fashion last year. He saw off five-time champion Dexter Jackson, who won't compete this weekend.

However, Cedric McMillan will be involved, and he'll hope to improve on his third-place finish 12 months ago. McMillan represents Bonac's main competition, having taken the title in 2017.

McMillan has a significant weight advantage over Bonac, yet the 280-pounder is considered more of a classic competitor. His boasts a more trim physique as opposed to the mass favoured by many participants in recent years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who the event is named after, is a fan of McMillan's and posed for a selfie with the then-champion two years ago. Generation Iron's Jacob Ladon noted how 41-year-old McMillan can produce the "kind of elegant posing that can earn him extra points with the judges."

McMillan is one to watch, but there are other competitors worthy of Bonac's crown. They include Roelly Winklaar, Steve Kuclo and Frenchman Lionel Beyeke, who finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively last time out.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Of those, Winklaar may be the biggest threat to Bonac. The 270-pounder beat Bonac to the prize at the 2018 Arnold Australia. He also rated higher than Bonac at Mr. Olympia, per the Arnold Sports Festival official website.

While big names such as Jackson and Kai Greene aren't involved, there is still enough competition this year to believe Bonac won't retain his title. Instead, McMillan or Winklaar look primed to claim top spot.