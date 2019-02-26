Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Postponed; Gypsy King to Fight Someone Else 1st

Harry How/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will have to wait on their rematch.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced Tuesday that Wilder signaled he was ready for a return bout with Fury but that Fury "will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date."

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Fury will get back in the ring in either May or June, with Wilder tentatively targeted "in the fall."

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Wilder sent Fury to the canvas twice and appeared to have the fight won in the final round. However, Fury quickly regained his senses and beat the referee's 10 count.

With Anthony Joshua already committed to take on Jarrell Miller on June 1, Fury was the most sensible opponent for Wilder.

However, Rafael reported earlier this month that Fury had signed with Top Rank, which in turn meant his fights would be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks and streaming platforms. Wilder had partnered with Showtime to televise his events.

Wilder's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, told Rafael the ideal plan would be to have ESPN and Showtime co-promote Fury and Wilder's rematch, which would've created obvious hurdles.

Finkel followed up with Rafael to say Top Rank had extended Wilder an offer that included a commitment for multiple fights, one of which would've been a date with Fury.