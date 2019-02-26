Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Postponed; Gypsy King to Fight Someone Else 1st

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury punch each other in the ninth round fighting to a draw during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will have to wait on their rematch.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced Tuesday that Wilder signaled he was ready for a return bout with Fury but that Fury "will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date."

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Fury will get back in the ring in either May or June, with Wilder tentatively targeted "in the fall."

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Wilder sent Fury to the canvas twice and appeared to have the fight won in the final round. However, Fury quickly regained his senses and beat the referee's 10 count.

With Anthony Joshua already committed to take on Jarrell Miller on June 1, Fury was the most sensible opponent for Wilder.

However, Rafael reported earlier this month that Fury had signed with Top Rank, which in turn meant his fights would be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks and streaming platforms. Wilder had partnered with Showtime to televise his events.

Wilder's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, told Rafael the ideal plan would be to have ESPN and Showtime co-promote Fury and Wilder's rematch, which would've created obvious hurdles.

Finkel followed up with Rafael to say Top Rank had extended Wilder an offer that included a commitment for multiple fights, one of which would've been a date with Fury.

Related

    WBC Prez: Wilder-Fury Rematch Will NOT Happen Next

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    WBC Prez: Wilder-Fury Rematch Will NOT Happen Next

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Yildirim Meets With WBC Prez, Files Appeal Over Dirrell Loss

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Yildirim Meets With WBC Prez, Files Appeal Over Dirrell Loss

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Imre Szello Wins Big By KO; Saludar Retains WBO World Title

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Imre Szello Wins Big By KO; Saludar Retains WBO World Title

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    What’s the Exit Plan for Vasyl Lomachenko?

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    What’s the Exit Plan for Vasyl Lomachenko?

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com