Randy Gregory Reportedly Suspended Indefinitely for Substance Abuse Violation

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gregory appeared in 16 games in 2018 after being conditionally reinstated by the league back in July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.