Randy Gregory Reportedly Suspended Indefinitely for Substance Abuse Violation

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won 23-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Gregory appeared in 16 games in 2018 after being conditionally reinstated by the league back in July.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

