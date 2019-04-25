Giants Trade Up to Draft Deandre Baker No. 30 over Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy

David Goldman/Associated Press

The New York Giants selected Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.

Baker's addition completed a busy first day of the draft for the Giants, who also selected quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17). They made a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to secure their third first-round pick.

The former Georgia standout was also the first cornerback selected in the draft. It's the latest the first cornerback has come off the board since 1974.

Baker, a relatively unheralded 3-star prospect when he joined Georgia as part of its 2015 recruiting class, developed into one of the top defensive backs in college football over the past four years.

The 22-year-old Miami native tallied 115 total tackles, 23 passes defended, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack in 35 games across his final three seasons with the Bulldogs after playing a limited role as a true freshman.

Pro Football Focus' draft feed spotlighted Baker's tremendous 2018 campaign:

His success, which usually came despite matching up with an opponent's top wide receiver, is a major reason Georgia finished 15th in the country in passing yards allowed per game last season.

Baker was honored with the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back for his efforts. He was also named a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC.

"I know during big-time games, I step up," he told John Durham of The Red & Black in October. "That's just who I am. I do my thing. I let everyone else do all the talking, I just let the work on the field show for itself."

Baker has all the tools to have an instant impact for the Giants, whose investment in the Miami native makes him a contender to immediately enter the starting lineup opposite Janoris Jenkins. The team ranked 23rd with 253 passing yards allowed per game last season.

It shouldn't take long for the shutdown corner to emerge as a Pro Bowl-level player in New York.