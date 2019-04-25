Giants Trade Up to Draft Deandre Baker No. 30 over Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy

Giants Trade Up to Draft Deandre Baker No. 30 over Greedy Williams, Byron MurphyApril 26, 2019
The New York Giants selected Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.
Baker's addition completed a busy first day of the draft for the Giants, who also selected quarterback Daniel Jones (No. 6) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17). They made a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to secure their third first-round pick.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Giants move up to No. 30 to select CB Deandre Baker https://t.co/kImYRA7SKS
The former Georgia standout was also the first cornerback selected in the draft. It's the latest the first cornerback has come off the board since 1974.
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Giants select CB DeAndre Baker with pick No. 30. Some considered him the top corner in the draft but he likely lasted this long because some teams had concerns about his character.
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
“Early in the process I had a GM tell me he might be the first cornerback taken and I didn’t believe him … the kid comes with a swagger.” Deandre Baker to the Giants at No. 30 gets a B+ grade from @PriscoCBS. https://t.co/Xlu51Akuc5
Roy Lang III @RoyLangIII
Greedy Williams will have a chip on his shoulder. Prior to the draft, Williams, on Deandre Baker, player who was just selected. “The cornerbacks I’m competing with have 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 picks. “You going to take a ball hawk or a guy that played four years and only got 7 picks?
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
DeAndre Baker is a Dave Gettleman pick, imo - didn't wow anyone in the pre-draft evaluation. Certainly not a height/weight/speed guy by any stretch. But turn on the Baker film and that's where he performed as the best corner in this draft.
Baker, a relatively unheralded 3-star prospect when he joined Georgia as part of its 2015 recruiting class, developed into one of the top defensive backs in college football over the past four years.
The 22-year-old Miami native tallied 115 total tackles, 23 passes defended, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack in 35 games across his final three seasons with the Bulldogs after playing a limited role as a true freshman.
Pro Football Focus' draft feed spotlighted Baker's tremendous 2018 campaign:
PFF Draft @PFF_College
Deandre Baker LOCKED DOWN in coverage for Georgia this season and led qualified SEC cornerbacks in passer rating allowed. https://t.co/eakmV3oq7j
His success, which usually came despite matching up with an opponent's top wide receiver, is a major reason Georgia finished 15th in the country in passing yards allowed per game last season.
Baker was honored with the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back for his efforts. He was also named a consensus All-American and First Team All-SEC.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
"I know during big-time games, I step up," he told John Durham of The Red & Black in October. "That's just who I am. I do my thing. I let everyone else do all the talking, I just let the work on the field show for itself."
Baker has all the tools to have an instant impact for the Giants, whose investment in the Miami native makes him a contender to immediately enter the starting lineup opposite Janoris Jenkins. The team ranked 23rd with 253 passing yards allowed per game last season.
It shouldn't take long for the shutdown corner to emerge as a Pro Bowl-level player in New York.
Top Players Left After Round 1
Tap through for the top players on Matt Miller's big board 👇