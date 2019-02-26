This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoFebruary 26, 2019

  1. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  2. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  3. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  4. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  5. Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever

  6. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  7. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  8. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  9. AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues

  10. Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia

  11. Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym

  12. CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint

  13. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  14. Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles

  15. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  16. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  17. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  18. You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship

  19. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  20. Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA

Right Arrow Icon

Shirley Darlington-Rowat is a former dancer and is now a parkour warrior and competitive weightlifter. She practices nearly every day and coaches women worldwide. Watch the video above for more about the woman who once pulled a bus through London.

   

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The Best Bargains of NFL Free Agency 🤑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Best Bargains of NFL Free Agency 🤑

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Landing Spots for NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Landing Spots for NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Le'Veon Should Be Worth $45M+ to Jets

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Le'Veon Should Be Worth $45M+ to Jets

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Questions That Will Be Answered at Combine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Questions That Will Be Answered at Combine

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report