EPL Results: Tuesday's Week 28 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers watched his new club Leicester City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Rodgers enjoyed his view from the stands after being confirmed as manager of the Foxes earlier in the day, per the club's official website. He saw a team with enviable quality in attacking areas move up to 11th in the table.

Everton also moved up the standings after putting three goals past relegation-threatened Cardiff City. Gylfi Sigurdsson was the two-goal hero on a record-breaking night for the Iceland international.

The Toffees are ninth and have closed the gap on a Wolverhampton Wanderers team surprisingly beaten by goal-shy Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie struck in injury time for the club still bottom of the table.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

While the Terriers and Cardiff remain consumed by fears of playing Championship football next season, Newcastle United are getting closer and closer to achieving safety. The Magpies eased through the gears to see off Burnley with room to spare at St James' Park.

Tuesday Scores

Cardiff City 0-3 Everton

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 27, 20, +44, 66

2. Manchester City: 27, 21, +54, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, 20, +28, 60

4. Arsenal: 27, 16, +18, 53

5. Manchester United: 27, 15, +17, 52

6. Chelsea: 26, 15, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, 11, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 28, 11, 0, 40

9. Everton: 28, 10, 0, 36

10. West Ham United: 27, 10, -5, 36

11. Leicester City:28, 10, -5, 35

12. Bournemouth: 27, 10, -10, 34

13. Newcastle United: 28, 8, -8, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 27, 8, -4, 30

15. Burnley: 28, 8, -19, 30

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27, 7, -12, 27

17. Cardiff City: 28, 7, -30, 25

18. Southampton: 27, 5, -18, 24

19. Fulham: 27, 4, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 28, 3, -35, 14

It took the Foxes just 10 minutes to go in front with their new manager in attendance. The goal came when Youri Tielemans played in Demarai Gray who finished coolly to give Rodgers a glimpse of what he will be working with:

Jokes aside, there's no doubt Rodgers is inheriting a squad loaded with young talent. He would have been pleased by the exciting link play between 21-year-old Tielemans and Gray, 22.

Leicester went two up in the 63rd minute when artful playmaker James Maddison split the Brighton defence with a weighted pass Jamie Vardy ran to meet before finishing with aplomb.

The Seagulls refused to buckle completely, though, and were back in the game three minutes later. Davy Propper unnerved the Foxes by netting his first goal in the league.

Leicester held on for all three points to provide confidence for Rodgers to build on ahead of Sunday's trip to Watford.

It was a memorable night for Sigurdsson, who fired the Toffees into a 41st-minute lead. In the process, he surpassed one of his country's best-ever players for goals in England's top flight:

Sigurdsson has also made a happy habit of scoring on Welsh soil:

The skilled No. 10 struck once more six minutes after the hour mark when Neil Etheridge could only parry Morgan Schneiderlin's shot. It was left to substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ice the game deep into stoppage time.

Newcastle earned further breathing space ahead of the bottom three after producing an eye-catching display to beat Burnley. Fabian Schar's shot from distance opened the scoring, another example of the skilled defender's impressive technique.

The Magpies had precocious midfielder Sean Longstaff to thank for doubling the lead. A Matt Ritchie cross was met expertly by the 21-year-old who continues to earn plaudits for his standout performances since being promoted to the first team this season.

Wolves have been in fine form recently, but the visitors couldn't make their passing click against the Terriers. With the hosts playing like a side already consigned to the drop, the result was a drab opening 45 minutes:

Things barely improved after the break, although Wolves did manage to produce a few slick moves. Yet the final pass often let the visitors down.

Profligacy in the final third ultimately cost Wolves when Mounie pounced after Karlan Grant dragged his shot across goal. As dramatic as the last-ditch win was, it's unlikely to be enough to help save a team still 11 points adrift of safety.