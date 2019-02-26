Ndamukong Suh on Rams Future Entering Free Agency: 'We'll See'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2019

Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh offered a non-answer when asked by TMZ Sports if he plans on returning to the Los Angeles Rams next season, saying simply, "We'll see." 

The veteran defensive tackle is a free agent this offseason. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

