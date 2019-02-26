Ndamukong Suh on Rams Future Entering Free Agency: 'We'll See'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ndamukong Suh offered a non-answer when asked by TMZ Sports if he plans on returning to the Los Angeles Rams next season, saying simply, "We'll see."

The veteran defensive tackle is a free agent this offseason.

