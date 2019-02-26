Man Sues AAF Alleging He Came Up with League; Says Co-Founder Wanted XFL Name

Edward A. Ornelas/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is only three weeks into its inaugural season but is reportedly already facing a lawsuit.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Robert Vanech, who is the CFO of Trebel Music, filed a suit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging he came up with the idea for the league. Vanech alleged AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol had a "handshake agreement" with him that was violated.

As a result, he is seeking 50 percent ownership in the league, financial damages and "public acknowledgment of his co-founding role."

Vanech’s lawsuit also states Ebersol attempted but failed to garner licensing from the WWE and NBC that would have allowed the league to use the XFL name.

The lawsuit provides details about a 2017 meeting Ebersol and his father, television executive Dick Ebersol, had with WWE CEO Vince McMahon in which they attempted to reach a deal regarding the XFL name. There was no deal reached, and McMahon is scheduled to debut a new XFL in 2020.

Vanech’s lawsuit says he approached the younger Ebersol about the league in February 2017, although Ebersol said he was the one who came up with the idea while working on an XFL documentary. Ebersol also said he and co-founder Bill Polian, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, then spent months coming up with plans for the league.

"Mr. Vanech's claim is without merit," the AAF said in a statement, per Rothstein. "There was never any agreement, oral or written, between Mr. Vanech and Mr. Ebersol relating to the Alliance. We remained solely focused on our historic, inaugural season when each weekend over 400 players get an opportunity to showcase their talents and fulfill their dreams of playing professional football."

This comes after Daniel Kaplan of the Sports Business Journal reported the $250 million new AAF chair and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon put into the league is actually only "committed" and not fully invested.

Sources told Kaplan that Dundon has the right to stop funding the league at any time since the deal is on a week-to-week basis.