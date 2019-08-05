Report: 10-Year Veteran WR Michael Crabtree Signs Contract with Cardinals

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals added a veteran presence and proven playmaker to their wide receiver corps Monday when they reportedly signed Michael Crabtree.

Pro Football Talk broke the news.

This comes after the Baltimore Ravens announced they released him after just one season. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac noted the move cleared $4.6 million in cap space for the AFC North team even though he left behind $4.6 million of dead cap.

The Texas Tech product entered the league in 2009 when the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft. He spent his first six seasons with them, and his best effort came in 2012 when he tallied 85 catches for 1,105 yards and nine touchdowns.

Crabtree topped 700 receiving yards in three of those years and continued playing at a high level with the Oakland Raiders from 2015 through 2017 when he had at least eight touchdown catches in each of his three seasons. He topped 1,000 yards once in silver and black and averaged 847.7 receiving yards per year during that span.

He took a step back in 2018 for the Ravens, though, and finished with 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns.

One reason for the decline in numbers was the awkward fit in the offense after Baltimore switched to run-first quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com noted Crabtree had just 13 catches for 135 yards and one score in seven Jackson starts, although the fact he led the league with eight dropped passes didn't help his production either.

Crabtree is past his prime and turns 32 years old in September, but he brings a veteran presence to Arizona's locker room and isn't far removed from his impressive showings on the Raiders.

If he can improve on his drops, he figures to serve as a physical red-zone threat at 6'1" with the ability to battle for contested throws. He is also playoff-tested with 10 postseason games on his resume in which he finished with 44 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns.

While Crabtree reached three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl during his time on the 49ers, he never won a Lombardi Trophy.

He will look to change that on his new team and put a somewhat disappointing 2018 campaign in the rearview mirror.