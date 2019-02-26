NFL Rumors: Ex-Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief Eyed by Jets in Free Agency

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly looking to bolster their wide receiver depth chart with a veteran player.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the AFC East team is interested in signing Donte Moncrief. Mehta deemed him "a relatively affordable offensive piece that could help out Sam Darnold."

Moncrief played all 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and finished with 48 catches for 668 yards and three scores.

One benefit for the Jets of potentially signing Moncrief is not having to worry about him lining up on the other side. Mehta noted he "has been sort of a Jets killer in his career" with more than 100 receiving yards in two of his three games against New York. He also scored a touchdown in all three contests.

Moncrief entered the league in 2014 when the Indianapolis Colts selected him with a third-round pick out of Ole Miss. He played his first four seasons there, tallying as many as 733 receiving yards (2015) and seven touchdown catches (2016) in a single campaign. However, he only topped 500 yards through the air in one of those four years.

The Jets finished an abysmal 25th in the league in passing yards per game on their way to a 4-12 record in 2018 in part because of a lack of weapons on the outside.

Robby Anderson (752) was their only wide receiver with more than 449 receiving yards on the year. They need better weapons for Darnold to compete as he enters his second season in the league.