F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Tuesday Times and Analysis from Barcelona

F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Tuesday Times and Analysis from BarcelonaFebruary 26, 2019
The second week of testing for the 2019 Formula One season got under way on Tuesday at the Circuit de Cataluyna in Barcelona, with Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi leading the way in the first session.
Giovinazzi's mark of one minute, 18.589 seconds saw him edge ahead of Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in the early runs.
It was a frustrating morning for Ferrari, as they spent a significant chunk of the session assessing the cooling system on Charles Leclerc's car, meaning he was limited to just 29 laps. World champion Lewis Hamilton was able to register 83 laps in the first session on Tuesday, with his focus on distance over speed.
The drivers will be back on track later in the day. F1 writer Gianluca D'Alessandro provided the anticipated lineups from Barcelona.
Gianluca D'Alessandro @Gianludale27
#F1Testing Test 2 | Day 1 expected line-ups: Ferrari: Leclerc/Vettel Mercedes: Hamilton/Bottas Red Bull: Gasly Renault: Hulkenberg/Ricciardo Haas: Magnussen McLaren: Norris Racing Point: Stroll Alfa Romeo: Giovinazzi Toro Rosso: Albon Williams: Russell
Morning Recap
Here are the session results:
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya @Circuitcat_es
Pausa para comer! Mejores tiempos a estas horas #F1Testing GIO 1:18.589 (56) 📸 GAS 1:18.647 (61) LEC 1:18.651 (29) 😐 STR 1:19.139 (44) MAG 1:19.644 (84) 💪🏼 https://t.co/zyALHtQ6LH
Having got through a huge number of laps in the first week of testing, Tuesday morning was frustrating for Ferrari and Leclerc.
With just over an hour remaining in the session the Frenchman had only been able to get six laps completed, spending the majority of his time in the garage. With Sebastian Vettel in the cockpit in the afternoon, he would have been desperate to get out on track.
Ferrari were initially coy about the issues that were preventing Leclerc from returning to the car, before they eventually confirmed an problem with the cooling system was being assessed:
Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari
We have done all our checks on the cooling system and we will be back on track very soon. #SF90 #essereFerrari #F1Testing https://t.co/jdaDzcGLjI
Leclerc would have at least been content with the fact he was able to show some pace when he did venture on the circuit, as he quickly moved up into second spot on the standings behind Gasly.
However, the Red Bull was to be knocked off the top by a surprise driver, with Giovinazzi making a late move into first place for Alfa Romeo.
Hamilton wasn't among the quickest drivers on Tuesday, but having put in an impressive 83 laps, he would have gathered some valuable data for his team. The Mercedes Twitter account appeared pleased with the world champion after he passed the 80-lap mark:
Mercedes-AMG F1 @MercedesAMGF1
80 laps 💪 Super morning for @LewisHamilton and the W10! #F1Testing https://t.co/aRmGUcNNGg
In terms of incidents, there was one red flag in the session when McLaren's Lando Norris ended up in the gravel.
