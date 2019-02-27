Predicting NBA Award Winners with 6 Weeks Left in the Season

1 of 6

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Paul George, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo each have defensible cases for Most Valuable Player with six weeks left in the season. The ease with which you can cape for any of the three is remarkable (and for this exercise, maddening).

Antetokounmpo leads the league in Jacob Goldstein's Player Impact Plus-Minus, Harden is tops in box plus-minus and George is No. 1 in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus. The leading catch-all metrics are of no help here, except insofar as they illustrate that all three of these guys are playing ridiculously productive ball. Unless you're prepared to argue one of the three metrics is definitively more accurate than the others (which you shouldn't be), these stats don't do enough to identify a clear winner.

The narrative angle, which always seems to inform MVP picks, is even less helpful.

Harden is assaulting scoring norms, equaling or surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's records on a daily basis. He's on pace to post the highest effective field-goal percentage for any player who's ever averaged at least 35 points per game. If the voting body's affinity for statistical history-making is as strong as it was when Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double and won in 2016-17, Harden's a shoo-in.

But Antetokounmpo is making the leap from All-Star to megastar, which is significant, too. Especially because his ascent is tied to the one his Milwaukee Bucks are making. They currently have the best record in the NBA, and voters tend to weigh team success heavily.

Since 1985, there have only been three MVPs on teams seeded third or lower in their conference. The Bucks are all but locked into the first or second spot in the East, while Houston and OKC are effectively out of the running for first or second in the West. From the beginning of the season, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have scratched that "who's the next superpower?" itch. If there's any voter fatigue in the wake of Harden's win last year, Giannis is in the best position to capitalize.

George gets several narrative bumps as well. He's surpassed Westbrook as Oklahoma City's best player, transitioning to a true alpha level after spending his career as a 1(b) talent. His recovery from a gruesome broken leg is also still fresh enough in the minds of voters to earn him a point or two.

Perhaps most importantly, George leads all big-minute players in on-off differential. The Thunder are 21.3 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the floor. Voters looking for a simplistic way to define the term "valuable" can point to this number and feel good about calling it definitive. Throw in several game-winning shots (for the first time in his career) and serious momentum for Defensive Player of the Year, and George has loads of avenues toward MVP.

In the end, team success feels most likely to make the difference, which gives Antetokounmpo a narrow edge against two worthy candidates. But this is a three-way toss-up. Whoever wins will deserve it.

Apologies to: Whichever two of the three don't win.