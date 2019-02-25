Trent Richardson Is Popping off in the AAF

Trent Richardson is making his return to football with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. The running back is making a splash and leading the new league with six rushing touchdowns. Watch the video above for more about Richardson's career redemption.


