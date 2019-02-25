Trent Richardson Is Popping off in the AAF

Trent Richardson Is Popping off in the AAFFebruary 25, 2019
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues
Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia
Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA
Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Trent Richardson is making his return to football with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. The running back is making a splash and leading the new league with six rushing touchdowns. Watch the video above for more about Richardson's career redemption.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
NBA Exec: LeBron 'Killed [Lakers'] Chemistry'