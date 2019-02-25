NHL Trade Rumors: Derick Brassard Dealt to Avalanche from Panthers at Deadline

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired center Derick Brassard and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Colorado will only receive the sixth-round pick if Brassard, a free agent at season's end, does not re-sign with the team.

Oddly enough, the deal comes as the Avalanche prepare to host the Panthers on Monday night.

This marks the third trade that the 31-year-old has been involved in over the last year. He was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deadline deal last season before being traded to Florida earlier this month.

The center wound appearing in just 10 games for the Panthers.

Brassard has tallied 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in 50 games between Pittsburgh and Florida this season. Also of note, he has recorded a plus/minus of negative-12 this season.

The sixth overall pick in 2006, Brassard will now join the sixth organization of his career. He spent six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and four years with the New York Rangers. Since 2016-17, though, he has hopped around from the Ottawa Senators to Pittsburgh to Florida and now to Colorado.

The Avalanche (27-24-11, 65 points) are just one point out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, although they do have a game in hand on the Minnesota Wild (66 points).