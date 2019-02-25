AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 17 Rankings Released

SPOKANE, WA - FEBRUARY 23: Rui Hachimura #21 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against Yoeli Childs #23 and Zac Seljaas #2 of the BYU Cougars in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center on February 23, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated BYU 102-68. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's knee injury cost Duke its rivalry matchup with North Carolina and the nation's No. 1 ranking.

Gonzaga ascended to the top spot in the latest men's Associated Press poll, with the Blue Devils dropping to No. 3. Virginia leapfrogged its ACC competitor to take the second spot, with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 North Carolina rounding out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire Week 17 poll played out:

1. Gonzaga

2. Virginia

3. Duke

4. Kentucky

5. North Carolina

6. Michigan State

7. Tennessee

8. Houston

9. Michigan

10. Marquette

11. Texas Tech

12. Nevada

13. LSU

14. Purdue

15. Kansas

16. Kansas State

17. Maryland

18. Florida State

19. Wisconsin

20. Virginia Tech

21. Buffalo

22. Iowa

23. Cincinnati

24. Wofford 

25. Washington

                     

