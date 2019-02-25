AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 17 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 17 Rankings ReleasedFebruary 25, 2019
Zion Williamson's knee injury cost Duke its rivalry matchup with North Carolina and the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Gonzaga ascended to the top spot in the latest men's Associated Press poll, with the Blue Devils dropping to No. 3. Virginia leapfrogged its ACC competitor to take the second spot, with No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 North Carolina rounding out the Top Five.
Here is a look at how the entire Week 17 poll played out:
1. Gonzaga
2. Virginia
3. Duke
4. Kentucky
5. North Carolina
6. Michigan State
7. Tennessee
8. Houston
9. Michigan
10. Marquette
11. Texas Tech
12. Nevada
13. LSU
14. Purdue
15. Kansas
16. Kansas State
17. Maryland
18. Florida State
19. Wisconsin
20. Virginia Tech
21. Buffalo
22. Iowa
23. Cincinnati
24. Wofford
25. Washington
