2019 NFL Draft: DE Austin Bryant Reportedly out of Combine After January Surgery

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant will reportedly skip drills at the NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral last month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bryant suffered the injury in November but continued playing. He recorded 45 tackles and 8.5 sacks on his way to earning third-team All-ACC honors.

CBS Sports has Bryant listed as the No. 118 overall prospect and 14th-best defensive end in the 2019 draft class.

