2019 NFL Draft: DE Austin Bryant Reportedly out of Combine After January Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) celebrates a stop again Notre Dame during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant will reportedly skip drills at the NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral last month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bryant suffered the injury in November but continued playing. He recorded 45 tackles and 8.5 sacks on his way to earning third-team All-ACC honors.

CBS Sports has Bryant listed as the No. 118 overall prospect and 14th-best defensive end in the 2019 draft class.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pre-Combine NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pre-Combine NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    From NFL Pass-Rusher to Kidney Dialysis in a Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    From NFL Pass-Rusher to Kidney Dialysis in a Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Trent Richardson Continues AAF Revival with 3 TDs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trent Richardson Continues AAF Revival with 3 TDs

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    AAF Week 3 Results from Sunday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Week 3 Results from Sunday

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report