TMZ: Gervonta Davis Investigated for Alleged Physical Altercation with Police

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis is reportedly under investigation in Virginia after he was allegedly involved in a "physical altercation with police."

According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old "acted hostile" to police after they were called to an incident involving Davis at an ATM machine on February 17, and the Fairfax County Police Department has confirmed the "interaction." The department said an investigation is ongoing but that the boxer was not formally arrested.

The American southpaw, who is signed to Mayweather Promotions, has a professional boxing record of 21-0 with 20 knockouts.

Most recently, Davis successfully defended his WBA title with a first-round TKO of Mexico's Hugo Ruiz in California on February 9.

It was his first fight in almost a year, and he displayed his incredible power and dynamism as he made short work of his opponent.

Davis is a huge talent, but he has had legal problems outside the ring before now.

Per Peter Hermann Gene Wang of the Washington Post, he was arrested back in September and charged with misdemeanour simple assault after a fight in a Washington D.C. club.