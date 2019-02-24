Video: Dog Catches 83-Yard Frisbee Toss at AAF's Orlando Apollos Halftime Show

Harry Aaron/AAF/Getty Images

Hollywood is rebooting everything else. Why not bring back Air Bud?

The casting director would already have its star.

During halftime of the Orlando Apollos' 21-17 victory over the Memphis Express on Saturday in the Alliance of American Football, a dog ran 83 yards before snatching a frisbee out of the air. The Orlando Sentinel's J.C. Carnahan shared a video of the spectacle:

Of course, a receiver is often only as good as his quarterback. The frisbee-thrower deserves some credit for putting the disc right on the money.

The public address announcer said the 83-yard heave was a record. Regardless of whether that's true, it was three yards farther than the longest completion for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2018 season.