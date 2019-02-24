Video: Dog Catches 83-Yard Frisbee Toss at AAF's Orlando Apollos Halftime Show

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 23: A general view of signage reading 'Orlando Apollos' is seen as the Orlando Apollos take on the Memphis Express during an Alliance of American Football game on February 23, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando Apollos won 21-17. (Photo by Harry Aaron/AAF/Getty Images)
Harry Aaron/AAF/Getty Images

Hollywood is rebooting everything else. Why not bring back Air Bud?

The casting director would already have its star.

During halftime of the Orlando Apollos' 21-17 victory over the Memphis Express on Saturday in the Alliance of American Football, a dog ran 83 yards before snatching a frisbee out of the air. The Orlando Sentinel's J.C. Carnahan shared a video of the spectacle:

Of course, a receiver is often only as good as his quarterback. The frisbee-thrower deserves some credit for putting the disc right on the money.

The public address announcer said the 83-yard heave was a record. Regardless of whether that's true, it was three yards farther than the longest completion for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2018 season.  

