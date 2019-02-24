Video: Dog Catches 83-Yard Frisbee Toss at AAF's Orlando Apollos Halftime Show

Video: Dog Catches 83-Yard Frisbee Toss at AAF's Orlando Apollos Halftime ShowFebruary 25, 2019
Hollywood is rebooting everything else. Why not bring back Air Bud?
The casting director would already have its star.
During halftime of the Orlando Apollos' 21-17 victory over the Memphis Express on Saturday in the Alliance of American Football, a dog ran 83 yards before snatching a frisbee out of the air. The Orlando Sentinel's J.C. Carnahan shared a video of the spectacle:
J.C. Carnahan @JCCarnz
This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive. https://t.co/bLwCbFEzbG
Of course, a receiver is often only as good as his quarterback. The frisbee-thrower deserves some credit for putting the disc right on the money.
The public address announcer said the 83-yard heave was a record. Regardless of whether that's true, it was three yards farther than the longest completion for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2018 season.
