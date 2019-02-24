AAF Team Orlando Apollos Announce Steve Spurrier Cruise to the Bahamas

Rick Wilson/Associated Press

Those who have always wanted to play glow-in-the-dark laser tag while sailing on the high seas with the Orlando Apollos coaching staff finally have the opportunity to do just that.

As Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 noted, the Apollos of the Alliance of American Football announced the inaugural "Steve Spurrier Cruise." Spurrier and the rest of his coaching staff will be aboard the boat.

The cruise's website provides details, revealing the cruise from July 12 to 15 will feature "exclusive events include Q&A sessions, welcome receptions with the coaches, private excursions, dining with fellow fans and coaches, beach olympics, photo and autograph sessions and plenty of time to schmooze with the Apollos coaches."

Spurrier's cruise leaves from Port Canaveral, Florida, and goes to Nassau, Bahamas, and Coco Cay, Bahamas, which is Royal Caribbean's private island. It will be aboard Royal Caribbean's msMariner of the Seas, which has activities such as the glow-in-the-dark laser tag, a bungee trampoline experience, a surf simulator and waterslides.

No word on whether Spurrier will take time away from designing plays to enjoy the waterslides and buffet on the lido deck.