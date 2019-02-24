Evander Holyfield Picks Deontay Wilder over Anthony Joshua as Best Heavyweight

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have yet to step in the ring to prove who's the king of the heavyweight division. But for Evander Holyfield, the answer is already clear.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Holyfield said Wilder is the best boxer in the division and that he cemented his status in his draw with Tyson Fury. Holyfield added Joshua is the more skilled fighter, but his quality of opposition has been lacking.

Wilder is 40-0-1 with 39 knockouts, while Joshua is unbeaten with 21 knockouts in 22 fights.

This past June, the two were seemingly nearing an agreement for a dream fight. However, Wilder confirmed shortly thereafter that negotiations had fallen through. Wilder instead fought to his draw with Fury in December, while Joshua knocked out Alexander Povetkin in September.

Joshua vs. Wilder isn't happening in the near future, either. Earlier this month, Joshua confirmed he'll take on Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1.

Shelly Finkel, Wilder's co-manager, told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael that Wilder had received an offer from Top Rank that included a rematch against Fury as part of a multifight deal. Wilder's camp has yet to formalize his next step.