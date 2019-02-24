Police: Peyton Barber's Bucs Tablet, Passport and More Stolen out of RB's SUV

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A group of men broke into the vehicle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber, stealing his team-issued tablet, a passport, clothing and other items, according to Atlanta police.

Officers told Michael Seiden of WSB-TV the incident took place around 5 a.m. Saturday. The Buccaneers said in a statement: "We were able to remotely disable the Surface tablet once we were informed. There was no playbook info on the computer, just some self scout videos, etc...nothing of much importance."

Police said the men broke into several vehicles Saturday. None of the men has been named, though surveillance footage shows there were five individuals.

Barber, an Alpharetta, Georgia, native, was in the area visiting a friend.