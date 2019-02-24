Police: Peyton Barber's Bucs Tablet, Passport and More Stolen out of RB's SUV

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks away from Taco Charlton #97, Randy Gregory #94, and #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A group of men broke into the vehicle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber, stealing his team-issued tablet, a passport, clothing and other items, according to Atlanta police.

Officers told Michael Seiden of WSB-TV the incident took place around 5 a.m. Saturday. The Buccaneers said in a statement: "We were able to remotely disable the Surface tablet once we were informed. There was no playbook info on the computer, just some self scout videos, etc...nothing of much importance."

Police said the men broke into several vehicles Saturday. None of the men has been named, though surveillance footage shows there were five individuals.

Barber, an Alpharetta, Georgia, native, was in the area visiting a friend.

Related

    NFL Stars Want to See Brady in NFL Version of 'Space Jam'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Stars Want to See Brady in NFL Version of 'Space Jam'

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Scout: 'Don't Think It Matters' If Kyler Throws at Combine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Scout: 'Don't Think It Matters' If Kyler Throws at Combine

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Someone Stole Peyton Barber’s Bucs Playbook

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Someone Stole Peyton Barber’s Bucs Playbook

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    AAF Week 3 Saturday Recap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Week 3 Saturday Recap

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report