TMZ Video: Tyga Grabs Security's Gun After Being Removed from Mayweather's Party

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Tyga arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

A scary scene developed during boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s birthday party Saturday night involving rapper Tyga. 

Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports (h/t Uproxx) shows Tyga grabbing a gun from a member of his security team after being removed from the party (note: contains language NSFW):

Per TMZ, the situation started when Tyga and a guest at the party were involved in an altercation that led to security grabbing the hip-hop artist "by the neck" before leading him out of the club. 

Tyga and his entourage eventually left the party after things calmed down. 

Mayweather was hosting his birthday party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood. The undefeated boxing superstar turned 42 years old Sunday. 

