TMZ Video: Tyga Grabs Security's Gun After Being Removed from Mayweather's Party

TMZ Video: Tyga Grabs Security's Gun After Being Removed from Mayweather's PartyFebruary 24, 2019
A scary scene developed during boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s birthday party Saturday night involving rapper Tyga.
Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports (h/t Uproxx) shows Tyga grabbing a gun from a member of his security team after being removed from the party (note: contains language NSFW):
UPROXX @UPROXX
Wowwww Tyga was dragged outta Floyd Mayweather’s party and then tried to grab his security’s gun 😳 (📽 via TMZ) https://t.co/n9OrS4kNK4
Per TMZ, the situation started when Tyga and a guest at the party were involved in an altercation that led to security grabbing the hip-hop artist "by the neck" before leading him out of the club.
Tyga and his entourage eventually left the party after things calmed down.
Mayweather was hosting his birthday party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood. The undefeated boxing superstar turned 42 years old Sunday.
