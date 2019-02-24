Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Will Start 2019 Opening Day vs. D-Backs Despite Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Despite an injury scare in the first week of spring training, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is still in line to start Opening Day.

Per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Kershaw remains the team's starter against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28.

Roberts added Kershaw doesn't need to undergo an MRI, per Gurnick. The three-time National League Cy Young winner cut short his bullpen session Friday with an arm issue.

Per The Athletic's Pedro Moura, Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw is on anti-inflammatory medication due to discomfort in his left shoulder and trying to "increase his velocity might have contributed to his not feeling right."

Kershaw told reporters after leaving his bullpen session he didn't want to be "super-specific" about the issue and was " just going to take a few days right now.”

The Dodgers will likely exercise caution with their ace, especially since it's so early in spring training. Kershaw has missed time due to injuries in four of the past five seasons.

Last season, the Dodgers placed Kershaw on the injury list in May with biceps tendinitis. He returned for a start May 31 before going back on the injury list the following day with a strained lower back.

Kershaw signed a three-year extension worth $93 million in November that runs through the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old helped the Dodgers reach their second consecutive World Series last year after posting a 2.73 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 161.1 innings over 26 starts.