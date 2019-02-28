NFL Draft Prospects with the Most to Lose at the 2019 NFL Combine

0 of 10

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The underwear Olympics are here.

This week in Indianapolis, over 300 of the best and brightest players in college football will gather to be put through the paces by scouts and coaches from across the NFL. They will be measured, examined and interviewed before taking part in drills designed to test their strength, speed and agility.

In recent years, the NFL Scouting Combine has become a media event—and it's a week that has a massive impact on a prospect's draft stock.

Every one of the youngsters in Indy has something to prove. For some, it's a matter of shoring up their status as Day 1 picks. For others, it's showing that their strengths offset perceived weaknesses. Others are trying to show that they are healthy and ready to start their professional careers.

Of course, some players have more to prove than others. Maybe it's establishing themselves as the cream of the crop at their positions. Or showing that they're more than what they've been perceived as. Or that a small-school star can play with the big boys.

For these players, the stakes are high. There's much to prove. And potentially even more to lose.