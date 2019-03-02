Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking WrestleMania 35

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Whether WWE originally wanted a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania has become a moot point, as Becky Lynch has proven herself to be the hot ticket and the focal point that must be given priority out of this Triple Threat feud.

Knowing WWE, though, there will undoubtedly be a temptation to mess this up in a number of different ways.

For instance, it would be a mistake for Rousey or Flair to win that match in the hopes that fans would want to see Lynch continue to chase the championship and carry that into whatever the next event is. People do care about The Irish Lass Kicker, but they want to see her get her win at WrestleMania, not at something like Backlash.

Giving the win to Flair or Rousey will just upset people and prove that WWE officials want to anger their fan base instead of please them, and it will break the trust that storylines actually lead somewhere with a happy resolution.

Likewise, WWE has to avoid wanting to "save" the singles match between Rousey and Lynch for another time by having Lynch pin or make Flair submit to win the title.

The theory would be that if Rousey doesn't officially lose, she has all the reasoning in the world to challenge Lynch to a rematch and the two could fight at something like SummerSlam, but while that makes sense, it reeks of protective booking and will have fans calling it a cop-out finish.

WWE will give off the impression that Lynch isn't good enough to beat Rousey and that this was done to save Rousey's ego from losing, which will reflect poorly on WWE and cast doubt on Lynch as the true top woman in the company.

If WWE wants to really make sure this goes off without a hitch, this match should be changed to an elimination-style bout with The Man forcing Flair to tap out before pinning Rousey to truly establish her dominance.

At the very least, anything short of Lynch forcing Rousey to tap out or fall victim to a three-count will be a disservice to The Man's future and WWE's most popular star of the past year.