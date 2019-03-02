Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking WrestleMania 35

Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Making While Booking WrestleMania 35March 2, 2019
WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest event of the year for the WWE Universe. With all that pressure comes feelings of both excitement and anxiety.
While the hype hopefully leads to something amazing, fans are well within their right to simultaneously feel nervous that WWE will somehow screw it up and fall short of expectations, as that has happened before with various feuds over the years.
Over the past 34 years, there have been a multitude of problems arise during WrestleMania season and at the show itself, ranging from poorly timed lineups that see matches rushed to storylines that are poorly executed.
There isn't too long left until WrestleMania 35 takes place April 7, so it is time WWE planned ahead to address any problems before they come up.
To help identify those and point the creative team in the right direction, let's call attention to some of the issues WWE must avoid while booking the remaining weeks and the card itself for WrestleMania this year.
Becky Lynch Must Defeat Ronda Rousey
Whether WWE originally wanted a singles match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania has become a moot point, as Becky Lynch has proven herself to be the hot ticket and the focal point that must be given priority out of this Triple Threat feud.
Knowing WWE, though, there will undoubtedly be a temptation to mess this up in a number of different ways.
For instance, it would be a mistake for Rousey or Flair to win that match in the hopes that fans would want to see Lynch continue to chase the championship and carry that into whatever the next event is. People do care about The Irish Lass Kicker, but they want to see her get her win at WrestleMania, not at something like Backlash.
Giving the win to Flair or Rousey will just upset people and prove that WWE officials want to anger their fan base instead of please them, and it will break the trust that storylines actually lead somewhere with a happy resolution.
Likewise, WWE has to avoid wanting to "save" the singles match between Rousey and Lynch for another time by having Lynch pin or make Flair submit to win the title.
The theory would be that if Rousey doesn't officially lose, she has all the reasoning in the world to challenge Lynch to a rematch and the two could fight at something like SummerSlam, but while that makes sense, it reeks of protective booking and will have fans calling it a cop-out finish.
WWE will give off the impression that Lynch isn't good enough to beat Rousey and that this was done to save Rousey's ego from losing, which will reflect poorly on WWE and cast doubt on Lynch as the true top woman in the company.
If WWE wants to really make sure this goes off without a hitch, this match should be changed to an elimination-style bout with The Man forcing Flair to tap out before pinning Rousey to truly establish her dominance.
At the very least, anything short of Lynch forcing Rousey to tap out or fall victim to a three-count will be a disservice to The Man's future and WWE's most popular star of the past year.
Asuka Cannot Be an Afterthought
By this point, it's sadly clear WWE's attention is so much more dedicated elsewhere that Asuka and the SmackDown Women's Championship have fallen between the cracks.
The Empress of Tomorrow was mostly kept off television after Royal Rumble and little has changed as the bare minimum was done to set up her match against Mandy Rose for Fastlane.
Their match wasn't even announced on SmackDown. It's terrible to think WWE must not have valued this enough to even dedicate 10 seconds to have a graphic on screen with the commentary team mentioning that. Instead, it was announced through social media.
Such little effort has been done that it's not looking good for Asuka and her title come WrestleMania, as it's doubtful the weeks following Fastlane will be spent to properly build a major contender for her.
Instead, it seems WWE's answer is that Lacey Evans will be "good enough" despite her booking consisting of nothing but coming out and reminding people that she exists.
Some people must think all the eggs have to be put in one basket and that 90 percent of the screen time should be dedicated to the Raw Women's Championship, as that's the match that matters most.
However, that's a misguided notion. Focusing only on one thing doesn't make that better, it only takes away from the SmackDown Women's Championship.
If WWE doesn't pick up the slack to actually build a match for Asuka that feels like a big deal and that fans can get invested in, the writers will have nobody to blame but themselves, as that failure won't be on Asuka or her challenger.
Brock Lesnar Must Not Retain the Universal Championship
For the love of all that is holy in the multiverse, Brock Lesnar absolutely cannot leave WrestleMania 35 with the Universal Championship, even in the scenario that he would drop it the next night on Raw.
WWE will probably be tempted to book Seth Rollins to lose in order to allow room for Roman Reigns to re-enter the title picture and be the savior who dethrones The Beast Incarnate, as that's what has been the plan more than twice in the past.
Reigns and Lesnar have had far too many matches together by now and there is too much bad blood surrounding those two fighting over the top title. If WWE goes down that road again, nothing good will come out of it.
It took five years and leukemia for The Big Dog to finally be cheered the way WWE wanted and all that progress will go out the window if a swerve happens to put him above Rollins.
For that matter, even if it isn't Reigns who does the job, the idea of Lesnar retaining the belt any longer to drop it further down the line is still ridiculous, as he's essentially held it since WrestleMania 33.
That short gap with Reigns as champion almost doesn't count as it feels as though the belt has been around the same person's waist for two years and Raw desperately needs that to change.
It was way past time for a new champion by WrestleMania 34 and there were plenty of opportunities to take the belt off Lesnar in the year since then, such as giving it to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, but WWE's favoritism for Lesnar kept the title in the same horrible limbo it's been in for too long.
Under no circumstances can WWE think it's a good idea to stall even longer, unless the goal is to make it crystal clear to fans that the Universal Championship is cursed.
Don't Book Too Many Multi-Superstar Matches
The telltale sign of lazy booking for WrestleMania is when WWE can't think of anything to do for a proper feud, so to counteract the lack of a worthwhile storyline to drum up hype, multiple people are thrown in a match.
Effectively, the star power of a bunch of people makes up for the feud falling short and all that needs to be done leading up to WrestleMania is to pair everyone off in random singles matches and some sort of tag team affair.
There's already a Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship in the works and it's beyond likely WWE does something similar for up to five other titles, too.
The United States Championship has folks like Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Mustafa Ali and more who could all want to be in the hunt for R-Truth's belt. Likewise, the Intercontinental Championship has Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Drew McIntyre, Elias and plenty of other potential challengers.
The tag team scene could also easily turn into a mashup. WWE doesn't seem too high on The Revival, even as champions, since they keep losing, so if the thought process is that they have little value, it's extremely likely they're booked against more than one team.
Be it a Four Corners match, Fatal 5-Way, Six Pack Challenge or whatever, these matches can be fun, but feel hollow and don't come close to creating the same level of anticipation as a true one-on-one feud can be.
If WWE runs into a problem with too many Superstars and not enough spots, there needs to be a pecking order of who the bigger priorities are, who will create the best lineup, which people will have the best matches and what will result in the most overall entertaining WrestleMania without hurting those Superstars who aren't in those matches.
Then, the leftovers should be put in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to help build hype for that, as that match is never hurt from an increase in star power.
Don't Make the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Useless Again
Not a peep has been mentioned yet about the return of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but we can assume it will come back this year after having one at the previous five WrestleManias.
WWE fans aren't stupid enough to think this is anything but a filler match to get people on the card, so everyone is well aware it's at the very bottom of the totem pole in terms of importance to the grand scheme of things.
Typically, only a few names are announced in advance and everyone else is thrown in with no rhyme or reason as WWE puts next to no effort into setting up this match.
What's a shame, though, is that this could actually be used to catapult someone's career or be worth something, yet all five winners have failed to get a solid push out of this match.
It isn't hard to avoid this mistake. All WWE has to do is take someone the writers actually have plans to utilize after WrestleMania, put that person in this match and have them win it before following up with their already planned ideas. That's it.
Otherwise, this match will have its sixth year in a row of being utterly pointless and nobody will care about it. It's already hanging on by a thread as it's always on the kickoff and winners like Matt Hardy amount to nothing afterward, so fans know not to get invested in it, but that shouldn't be the case.
The same goes for the Women's Battle Royal, if that also returns this year. There's no excuse for Naomi winning last year and fading even more into obscurity after the fact than she had been leading up to it. A big win at WrestleMania should lead to more opportunities, not less.
Don't Wait Until the Last Minute to Announce Matches
WWE should plan out each WrestleMania as much as possible a full year in advance, tweaking things along the way.
By the time Royal Rumble is being booked, most of the matches for WrestleMania should be set in stone, save for the rare instance of an injury changing the landscape or someone's immense popularity springing up out of nowhere.
There's no excuse for WWE to be doing what has happened the past several years, wherein two weeks or even on the go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown, matches are still being announced for the first time.
Why WWE does this at times has to be two-fold.
On one hand, the powers that be may simply have such poor time management skills that they didn't budget a better plan and had to rush at the last minute.
Alternatively, or possibly in conjunction with that, WWE may think there's a need for mystery and suspense leading up to the final show before the pay-per-view and that without that hook of the unknown, fans feel compelled to tune in to Raw and SmackDown.
If the big stories for WrestleMania aren't interesting enough to draw an audience on their own and a gimmick like missing matches on the card is meant to correct that, WWE has already failed.
The problem with rushing something is that it comes off as an afterthought that doesn't matter enough for WWE to have wanted to promote it ahead of time, so fans automatically don't care and have no time to generate buzz about.
Instead, WWE should have every match announced at least by March 26 so the go-home shows can give viewers the final nudge, rather than the setup.
Don't Ignore the Superstar Shake-Up
WrestleMania is very much the closest thing to finale the WWE television product ever has, which is emphasized by the Superstar Shake-up following it two weeks later.
Once the brands are shuffled around, it's awkward to have residual feuds continue across Raw and SmackDown leading up to something like Backlash just because there wasn't enough of a resolution at WrestleMania itself.
Some would argue that cross-branded feuds are interesting, but the mistake is that any titles on the line are obviously not going to swap brands without some convoluted hot potato situation like last year between Jinder Mahal and Jeff Hardy, which is best to avoid altogether.
Rather that run into this problem, WWE should book WrestleMania as the endgame. Storylines should be wrapped up by the Raw and SmackDown afterward and everything should get a fresh start after the Superstar Shake-up.
That change in scenery gives fans a chance to breathe some fresh air and look forward to what's to come, rather than feel like WWE is cleaning up the remaining mess of what spilled over from WrestleMania's lingering clutter.
