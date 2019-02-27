The Achilles' Heel for Each Top 10 Team in Men's College Basketball

1 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Achilles' Heel: Depth

Marquette made its way back into the Top 10 on Monday, and it was well-deserved for the Golden Eagles. They are on the ascent at the end of the regular season largely thanks to Markus Howard, their star point guard who's averaging an incredible 25.3 points per game. What's more, Howard has hit the 30-point mark in eight games this season.

Marquette has three players averaging 10.0 or more points per game; however, as one might expect, the drop-off after Howard's production is pretty steep. Forward Sam Hauser is next, with an impressive 15.2 points per game. Forward Joey Hauser, however, barely qualifies with his 10.0 points per game.

Needless to say, Howard will have to carry the Golden Eagles this postseason. But they're not well-stacked behind him. (To wit, Howard also leads the team with 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.)

How to Exploit It

Not many teams have bested the 23-4 Golden Eagles, who are in first place in the Big East. But those who have—Indiana, Kansas and St. John's (twice)—did so by holding Howard in check.

It's no coincidence that in all four losses, Howard failed to finish as the team's outright leading scorer. In Marquette's first game against St. John's, its conference opener, the Red Storm held Howard to eight points on 2-of-15 shooting.

Nightmare Matchup: Texas Tech

If tournament opponents have one objective against Marquette—to take Howard out of the game—Texas Tech may be the team best equipped to do it. The Red Raiders are KenPom's No. 1 team in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Texas Tech ranks second in the nation in scoring defense, just behind Virginia. The Red Raiders hold opponents to an average of 57.3 points per game, a marked improvement from their 64.8 mark last season.

In recent weeks, Chris Beard's squad has held guards Devon Dotson and Christian James in check in wins over Kansas and Oklahoma. This defense is one of the nation's best and stands a realistic chance of slowing down Howard enough to knock Marquette out of the tourney.