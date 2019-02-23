ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Saturday Results and Top Highlights

ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Saturday Results and Top HighlightsFebruary 24, 2019
The 2019 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup continued on Saturday with the top FIFA 19 players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One securing their places in the semi-finals.
Top-ranked PS4 contender FCB Nicolas99fc made it safely through to the last four, despite an early scare against MoAuba. The game saw some incredible misses from both players:
HOW DID THESE NOT GO IN?!? Featuring: @MoAuba & @Nicolas99fc #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/yGKpS2PqR8
FCB Nicolas99fc went on to prevail 5-2 and then cruised past Roma Damie 6-2 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four meeting with RastaArtur on Sunday.
The other PS4 semi-final sees Tuga810 take on pauloneto999. Tuga810 sprang something of a surprise by beating YAGOCAI, one of only three undefeated players after three rounds on Friday, 5-4 in the quarter-finals.
Saturday's play brought out plenty of emotion from the players:
🎮➡️😤😱😀😓😮😠🙄 Your going to want to watch these reactions. #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/4z1LoZLsIi
Here's a look at the PS4 results after Saturday's play at the ELEAGUE Arena in Atlanta:
🎮⚽️ PS4 Semifinals 📅 Tomorrow, February 24 Stream begins at 10am ET 🖥️ @Twitch https://t.co/ble5DSlnb8 💻 @brlive https://t.co/7Zgj3dlbJY #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/VYrWfXwLfK
The action then switched to Xbox with two-time FUT Champions Cup winner F2Tekkz setting up what promises to be a thrilling semi-final clash with third-ranked Megabit.
F2Tekkz secured a 6-2 quarter-final win over Felipe Abd, while Megabit saw off Rogue NRaseck 6-2 to make it through to the last four.
The second Xbox semi-final will see Rogue MSDossary take on The Royal. The Royal edged a nervy quarter-final against Kurt 5-3 after extra time and will now battle for a place in the final.
Here's a look at some of the highlights from Saturday's play:
TOP 5⃣ through balls with 🔥 Goals 👀 #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/t0M523FicE
DID YOU SEE THAT?!? @itsdoofman almost did the impossible and came back from a 5⃣ goal deficit against @1TheRoyal...but lost in PKs #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/vcTOSkl0dF
This late winner in a #FUTChampionsCup elimination match had both opponents in their feelings 😢 @EAFIFAesports Watch FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/MtRQePWi8J https://t.co/gIV2x0pXmr
All the results from the tournament so far and a full schedule of games to come is available on the ELEAGUE's official website.
The action concludes on Sunday with the semi-finals, console finals and the grand championship. Fans can watch all the action on B/R Live and ELEAGUE TV on Twitch.
