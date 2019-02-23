ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Saturday Results and Top Highlights

LONDON,ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: A general view in the Gfinity FIFA 19 Global Series, held at the Gfinity Arena on 21 January 2019 in Fulham Broadway, London, United Kingdom (Photo by Joe Brady/MB Media/Getty Images)
The 2019 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup continued on Saturday with the top FIFA 19 players on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One securing their places in the semi-finals.

Top-ranked PS4 contender FCB Nicolas99fc made it safely through to the last four, despite an early scare against MoAuba. The game saw some incredible misses from both players:

FCB Nicolas99fc went on to prevail 5-2 and then cruised past Roma Damie 6-2 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four meeting with RastaArtur on Sunday.

The other PS4 semi-final sees Tuga810 take on pauloneto999. Tuga810 sprang something of a surprise by beating YAGOCAI, one of only three undefeated players after three rounds on Friday, 5-4 in the quarter-finals.

Saturday's play brought out plenty of emotion from the players:

Here's a look at the PS4 results after Saturday's play at the ELEAGUE Arena in Atlanta:

The action then switched to Xbox with two-time FUT Champions Cup winner F2Tekkz setting up what promises to be a thrilling semi-final clash with third-ranked Megabit.

F2Tekkz secured a 6-2 quarter-final win over Felipe Abd, while Megabit saw off Rogue NRaseck 6-2 to make it through to the last four.

The second Xbox semi-final will see Rogue MSDossary take on The Royal. The Royal edged a nervy quarter-final against Kurt 5-3 after extra time and will now battle for a place in the final.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Saturday's play:

All the results from the tournament so far and a full schedule of games to come is available on the ELEAGUE's official website.

The action concludes on Sunday with the semi-finals, console finals and the grand championship. Fans can watch all the action on B/R Live and ELEAGUE TV on Twitch.

