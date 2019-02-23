Tiger Woods Inconsistent in WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 3rd Round

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Tiger Woods posted a one-under 70 in Saturday's third round of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship to leave himself in a tie for ninth place with afternoon play ongoing at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico.

Woods, who's playing his first tournament in the country, began play with a double bogey on the opening hole Thursday, but he steadily improved his place on the leaderboard to enter Saturday in a tie for eighth place. He tallied six birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in Round 3.

The 14-time major champion has scored seven victories in the event since 1999, including international wins in Spain, England and Ireland. The tourney moved to Mexico in 2017.

Woods endured a day of starts and stops. Every time he made up ground on the leaders, a mistake would prevent him from turning the momentum into a serious charge.

The Stanford product opened with two straight birdies but then bogeyed the par-three third. A birdie at the sixth was offset by a bogey on the eighth.

His biggest blunders came at No. 15, though.

Woods had birdied two of the first five holes on the back nine to move inside the top five. It seemingly made the par-five 15th his chance to make a game-changing eagle or even a birdie to keep himself moving in the right direction.

Instead, he needed four putts, including three from inside six feet, en route to an ugly double bogey.

He followed with a bogey on No. 16 as his chances of winning the tournament faded rapidly.

Woods faced questions throughout the week about his decision to utilize a conservative approach off the tee. Instead of trying to bomb shots with his driver, he was often playing his second shots from well behind his playing partners in an effort to sacrifice distance for accuracy.

Although his five-under second round lent credence to his choices, it always left a smaller margin for error that he wasn't able to overcome during his error-riddled Saturday.

Tiger has showcased all the necessary components to dominate again. His driving, iron play and putting have all shined at different points over the past 15 months, but getting all of the facets of his game in top form at the same time has proved elusive.

That's remained true this week. Miscues on the greens were the biggest issue Saturday, and it leaves him virtually no remaining path to victory heading into the final round.