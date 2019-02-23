Nasser Al-Khelaifi '2,000%' Sure Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Sold by PSG

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is "2,000 per cent" sure that both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Manu Sainz of AS reported in December that Real Madrid were ready to move to sign either player if PSG needed to cash in to fall in line with UEFA's financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

However, Al-Khelaifi made it clear to Le Parisien (h/t Patric Ridge of Goal) the club has no intention of moving on either of their two prize assets and said they will look to spend again in the summer to strengthen their squad:

"It's not 100 per cent, but 2,000 per cent. They will stay in Paris. Many media, especially in France, claim that we would need to sell Neymar or Kylian. I want to confirm that Kylian and Neymar will stay here.

"Of course, we want to buy, staying within the framework of FFP. We are confident. We have the means to recruit."

As Ridge relayed, last year Der Spiegel and Mediapart alleged that PSG had circumvented finances to fall in line with FFP. PSG denied the accusations, saying they've acted in "absolute compliance" with the rules.

PSG supporters who may have been concerned about the future of either forward will be pleased with these emphatic remarks from Al-Khelaifi ahead of a summer when speculation will no doubt be rife.

Given the importance of both players to the cause, the reluctance to cash in on either makes sense. Neymar is sidelined due to injury, although once again he has made a big impact this season, especially earlier on in the Champions League:

In Mbappe, the Parisians looked to have signed one of the standout prospects in world football. Already he has established himself as a world superstar since his transfer in the summer of 2017.

Following on from a tremendous FIFA World Cup with France, the young forward has been able to kick on again this term. Not only is he intelligent and dynamic, but he's also found even more of a clinical edge in front of goal, netting 25 times already in all competitions.

As things stand, only Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been able to better his goalscoring record across Europe:

Scouted Football summed up his productivity since arriving in Paris:

Even if PSG were under pressure to free up some funds due to FFP, you sense the club would do everything possible to fall in line with the rules before they considered selling Neymar or Mbappe.

Given their domestic dominance, the big-money signings of both players appeared geared towards the team winning the UEFA Champions League. With that ambition still unfulfilled, it's no shock Al-Khelaifi is adamant they will be staying put.