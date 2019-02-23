NASCAR at Atlanta 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the Daytona 500 opened the 2019 season last weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are in Atlanta this weekend for the second race of the new campaign.

Aric Almirola will start first for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway after he won his first Busch Pole Award since 2012 on Friday. He'll be joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the front row.

Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500 last weekend, and he'll look to continue his strong start to the season on Sunday. He will start fourth, joined in the second row by Clint Bowyer, who will start third.

Hamlin leads the points standings after his Daytona victory at 52 points, while Joey Logano also has 52 points and sits in second. Kyle Busch (starting sixth at Atlanta) is third with 45 points, while Stenhouse is fourth with 39.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24

When: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

TV: Fox

Tickets: Stubhub

Upcoming NASCAR TV Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 23

Xfinity Series qualifying, 9:35 a.m. ET, FS1

Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, 10:40 a.m. ET, FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series final practice, 12 p.m. ET, FS1

Xfinity Series Rinnai 250, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, Feb. 24

Monster Energy Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 2 p.m. ET, Fox

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Starting Lineup (Car Number in Parentheses)

1. Aric Almirola (10)

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17)

3. Clint Bowyer (14)

4. Denny Hamlin (11)

5. Daniel Suarez (41)

6. Kyle Busch (18)

7. Kyle Larson (42)

8. Kurt Busch (1)

9. Martin Truex Jr. (19)

10. Austin Dillon (3)

11. Jimmie Johnson (48)

12. Michael McDowell (34)

13. Ryan Newman (6)

14. Paul Menard (21)

15. Erik Jones (20)

16. Alex Bowman (88)

17. William Byron (24)

18. Kevin Harvick (4)

19. Brad Keselowski (2)

20. Matt DiBenedetto (95)

21. Ty Dillon (13)

22. Chase Elliott (9)

23. David Ragan (38)

24. Corey LaJoie (32)

25. Ryan Preece (47)

26. Ryan Blaney (12)

27. Joey Logano (22)

28. Daniel Hemric (8)

29. Bubba Wallace (43)

30. Chris Buescher (37)

31. Matt Tifft (36)

32. Ross Chastain (15)

33. Landon Cassill (00)

34. Parker Kligerman (96)

35. Garrett Smithley (77)

36. Cody Ware (51)

37. B.J. McLeod (52)

Source: NASCAR.com

Three Drivers to Watch

Kyle Busch

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Busch hasn't won at Atlanta since 2013, but he's had a lot of success at other 1.5-mile tri-oval tracks. Last year, he notched wins at Texas, Charlotte, Chicagoland and Phoenix.

Last weekend, Busch had his best career showing in the Daytona 500, finishing second to open the season.

Busch has frequently gotten off to strong starts in the past, including last season, when he recorded seven straight top-three finishes after Atlanta, the second race of the year. It certainly wouldn't be unusual to see Busch have a strong showing, and perhaps earn a victory, on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Since Atlanta became the second race of the Cup Series season in 2015, Keselowski has had tremendous success at the track. He has finished ninth, ninth, first and second over the last four years, respectively.

This Sunday, Keselowski is starting 11th. He's coming off a solid showing in the Daytona 500, in which he finished 12th.

Although Keselowski has struggled in the Daytona 500 the last several seasons (prior to this year), he's had much better results at the next five races on the schedule—Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Fontana and Martinsville. So this could be the start of a strong stretch for the 2012 Cup Series champion.

Kevin Harvick

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Harvick will be in the middle of the pack at the beginning of Sunday's race, as he starts 18th. But he should quickly move his way up the field.

According to OddsShark, Harvick has the best odds to win Sunday's race at +400 (bet $100 to win $400). That's not much of a surprise, considering he has two career wins at the track, including last year's race.

Last season, Harvick finished 31st in the Daytona 500, then won the next three races at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix. After a 26th-place finish at Daytona this year, he'll look to begin another dominant early-season stretch on Sunday.